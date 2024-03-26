Ridley Scott Unable to Get Home Due to Diddy Raids

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pour one out for the Holmby Hills Homeowners Association. They probably have a lot of petty issues on their millionaire plates, and now they have to deal with something serious: Diddy’s legal troubles, which are serious enough to bring an investigation by a Department of Homeland Security team to his Los Angeles home, disrupting other residents’ ability to get to theirs. Ridley Scott is one such neighbor who was unable to access his driveway during the raid on Diddy’s Holmby Hills property yesterday. The Napoleon and House of Gucci director was caught looking very peeved in the driver’s seat of his car as police blocked the road to his abode, per images published by TMZ. Another paparazzi shot found Scott standing behind yellow tape, patiently waiting to access the neighborhood as he likely wonders, Now why am I in it? Now, see how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothing. It is unclear how long the director waited to return home or which other famous Holmby Hills residents, if any, were caught in the raid’s trap.