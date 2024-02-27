Diddy Accused of Sexual Assault by Producer Lil Rod

Sean Combs. Photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yet another person is stepping forward with sexual-assault allegations against Diddy. In a new lawsuit, producer Lil Rod, real name Rodney Jones, accuses the ousted mogul of drugging, sex trafficking, threatening, and sexually harassing him for over a year, NBC News reported. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on February 26, the 73-page complaint alleges Diddy, real name Sean Combs, abused Jones while they lived and traveled together from September 2022 to November 2023 to produce songs for The Love Album: Off the Grid, which was later nominated for a Grammy. Jones claims he recorded hundreds of hours of video where Diddy and his inner circle engage in “serious illegal activity.” The suit also includes screenshots from parties hosted by Diddy with sex workers and underage girls in attendance who were allegedly given laced drinks at Diddy’s behest, according to the lawsuit reviewed by Vulture.

The filing names Diddy’s son Justin, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, and Diddy’s chief of staff Kristina Khorram as defendants. Attorneys for Jones describe Diddy’s business partners as a “RICO enterprise” that failed to rein in the actions of Diddy and his affiliates. These actions include forcing Jones to procure sex workers and engage in group sexual activities (where Diddy’s son Justin took part), endure “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching,” take drugs against his will, and receive threats of bodily harm if he did not give in to Diddy’s orders. The suit even alleges Diddy bragged about getting off the hook for a 1999 shooting and letting rapper Shyne take the fall to demonstrate his power. Khorram, the filing claims, turned the other cheek when Jones spoke out about Diddy’s behavior, calling the abuse “friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs’s way of ‘showing that he likes you.’”

In addition to the sexual-misconduct accusations, Jones claims he was not compensated for his work on The Love Album, leading Diddy, Love Records, Motown Records, and Universal Music Group to profit without the producer ever seeing a penny. Jones is suing for $30 million in damages. The latest case against Diddy comes as no surprise. In November, the singer Cassie made similar, damning claims against the disgraced CEO, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, assault, and more. Diddy settled with Cassie for an unknown amount. After she came forward with her claims, three additional woman sued Diddy for sexual assault the following month.