A Full 2021 On-Demand Rental Calendar

This article is updated frequently as new titles enter the calendar.

How do you watch movies? With the film business still going through industry-wide changes — even before the landscape-altering pandemic — more and more people are waiting out the theatrical experience to watch the latest hits at home. And even with movie theaters slowly opening, the pandemic continues on leaving movie fans little other choice than to go the on-demand or streaming route.

As such, we’ve put together a handy calendar of upcoming video-on-demand rental and streaming availability for movies that we think might be worth your time. (Note: While films are often available digitally for purchase earlier than they are to rent, this is structured around rental availability.) Check back often and circle your favorites.

March 2

Directed by: Kevin Macdonald

Starring: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch

Genre: Drama

A true story based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s memoir, The Mauritanian chronicles Slahi’s (played by Tahar Rahim) fight for freedom after being detained years without charges by the U.S. government. The film has been in theaters since February but is finally being released on PVOD.

The World to Come

Directed by: Mona Fastvold

Starring: Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby

Genre: Period Romance

Ah yes, another lesbian period romance. This time, Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby star as star crossed neighbors in the countryside of 19th century America.

March 3

Directed by: Amy Poehler

Starring: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Nico Hiraga, Clark Gregg and Amy Poehler

Genre: Comedy

Cool mom Amy Poehler debuts her second directorial feature Moxie, a rebel grrrl introduction for the new generation.

March 4

Directed by: Tim Hill

Starring: Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence and Reggie Watts

Genre: Family

Gary come home. Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick set off on another humorous road trip, this time to find Spongebob’s pet snail Gary. After many, many delays the latest film is ready to debut on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) and on PVOD.

March 5

Directed by: Joe Carnahan

Starring: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis, Ken Jeong, Will Sasso, Selina Lo, Meadow Williams and Michelle Yeoh

Genre: Action

Frank Grillo plays a former special forces agent who is stuck in a time loop that repeats the day of his murder. And while trying to figure out the cause of the loop , he must ruthlessly hunt down Mel Gibson! Well, his character Colonel Ventor. This Hulu Original seems like catnip for your dad(s).

Directed by: Craig Brewer

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Kiki Layne

Genre: Comedy

It’s been 30 years since Eddie Murphy’s original comedy. Let that set in, then stream the sequel on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by: Philippe Falardeau

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Margaret Qualley, Douglas Booth, Seána Kerslake and Colm Feore

Genre: Drama

Based on a memoir by Joanna Rakoff, My Salinger Year follows aspiring writer Joanna (Qualley) as she gets her first job as an assistant for Margaret (Weaver), J.D. Salinger’s literary agent.

Directed by: Barnaby Thompson

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Alec Baldwin and Colm Meaney

Genre: Comedy

A woman named Pixie Hardy gets together a ragtag team to pull of a heist that’ll help Hardy leave her town and avenger her mother. You know, normal things.

Directed by: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina

Genre: Family

Set in the fantastical world of Kumandra, a warrior named Raya must find the last dragon to stop the dangerous Druun monsters before they destroy the land. The film will simultaneously be available in theaters and on Disney+ through Premier Access.

March 12

Directed by: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo

Genre: Drama

Tom Holland wants to prove that he’s more than just your friendly neighbor Spider-Man in the Russo Brothers’ first film post Avengers: Endgame. Let’s see how that works out.

Directed by: Anthony Scott Burns

Starring: Landon Liboiron, Skylar Radzion and Julia Sarah Stone

Genre: Horror

If you’re looking for something a bit scary, Come True seems like some good nightmare fuel. A young woman joins a sleep study to find the root of her nightmares only to figure out something twisted is afoot. The trailer alone provides some stunning imagery. Come True will release in theaters and on demand.

Directed by: Miguel Arteta

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla

Genre: Family

Garner and Ramírez star as Allison and Carlos, two parents who decide to say yes to everything for 24 whole hours in this Netflix comedy.

March 18

Directed by: Zack Snyder

Starring: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller

Genre: Action

Zack Snyder’s fabled cut of Justice League is finally seeing the light of day on HBO Max. Is it worth all the hoopla? or will it just confirm that we [shudders] live in a society…

March 19

Directed by: Paolo Pilladi

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning and Bruce Dern

Genre: Comedy

Another in theaters and on demand release, Last Call follows successful real estate developer Mick as he comes back to his hometown to help his family’s business get back on its feet.

March 26

Directed by: Kitao Sakurai

Starring: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish

Genre: Comedy

Bad Trip has had a long trip up to its release on Netflix. Originally set to debut at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, the hidden-camera prank movie went from theatrical release, to accidental release on Amazon Prime but now, it’s finally ready to drop this March.

Directed by: Florian Zeller

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, and Olivia Williams

Genre: Drama

A poignant picture of a man’s experience with dementia, The Father is the directorial debut of playwright Florian Zeller. While the film has been playing in theaters, it’ll be available to rent this month.

Directed by: Andy Goddard

Starring: Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench, Carla Juri, James D’Arcy, Jim Broadbent and Celyn Jones

Genre: Drama

In the summer before World War II, a teacher in a small English town discovers Nazi collusion among students and faculty at his finishing school.

March 31

Directed by: Adam Wingard

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Genre: Action

After being cooped up in our houses for over a year, maybe we deserve a little monster v. monster showdown. Godzilla vs. Kong brings back the eponymous monsters matching up for the first time in the rebooted Warner Bros. franchise.

April 2

Directed by: Emma Seligman

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Dianna Agron, and Polly Draper

Genre: Comedy

Family gatherings are never a walk in the park, but imagine being a young woman attending a shiva just to find out that your sugar daddy is in attendance. Our anxiety is already at an all-time high.

April 9

Directed by: Oliver Hermanus

Starring: Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, Matthew Vey, Stefan Vermaak and Hilton Pelser

Genre: Drama

A war film, Moffie follows young teen Nicholas Van der Swart who after being drafted into the South African army must survive the homophobia within his new world.

April 16

Monday

Directed by: Argyris Papadimitropoulos

Starring: Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos and Dominique Tipper

Genre: Romance

Two Americans meet by chance in Athens, Greece and have a whirlwind romance in the span of two days. That’s not a dream, that’s just Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ film Monday.

Directed by: Simon McQuoid

Starring: Lewis Tan and Tadanobu Asano

Genre: Action

Inspired by the video game franchise, Mortal Kombat is prepared to give us a hyper-violent, hyper-fun time as the defenders of Earthrealm compete in a Mortal Kombat tournament to, you guessed it, save the world!

May 7

Mainstream

Directed by: Gia Coppola

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Knoxville, Alexa Demie and Colleen Camp

Genre: Drama

After debuting at the Venice International Film Festival, Gia Coppola’s star studded follow-up to Palo Alto is finally set to release on VOD. Hawke and Garfield star as two strangers swept up in internet stardom–the good and bad.

May 14

The Djinn

Directed by: David Charbonier and Justin Powell

Starring: Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, Tevy Poe, Donald Pitts and John Erickson

Genre: Horror

Nothing more terrifying as a kid than believing there are monsters under your bed. In The Djinn, a young mute boy finds himself trapped in his house with a frightening monster.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Directed by: Taylor Sheridan

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles

Genre: Western

As part of the Warner Bros.–HBO Max deal, Angelina Jolie’s latest film about murder and assassins in the Montana wilderness will be available for the big and small screen.

Directed by: Joe Wright

Starring: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jeanine Serralles, Mariah Bozeman and Julianne Moore

Genre: Psychological Thriller

After being in limbo for years, The Woman in the Window is seeing the light of day. Though what was meant to be a Hitchcockian thriller might be more of a muddled, B-movie, but hey, at this point, we’ll take it.

May 21

Directed by: Zack Snyder

Starring: Dave Bautista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, and Ana de la Reguera.

Genre: Horror

After Justice League, fans won’t have to wait long to see Snyder’s next project. Set to release on Netflix, Dave Bautista and company star as a group of mercenaries ready to take on zombies to pull off a huge heist. And you know what, sounds fun!

The Dry

Directed by: Robert Connolly

Starring: Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell and John Polson

Genre: Thriller

The Dry follows Eric Bana as a federal agent in the midst of a murder investigation threatening to unravel his hometown.

June 4

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Directed by: Michael Chaves

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard

Genre: Horror

After The Conjuring spawned a whole franchise of sequels and spin-offs, we’re finally getting a good old-fashion Wilson and Farmiga team up, as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they try to find the truth behind a murder’s defense of possession.

June 18

Directed by: Jon Chu

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits

Genre: Musical

After the rough year we’ve had, a joyous musical sounds amazing right now. Based on the Broadway show by Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, it won’t be long now until we see In the Heights.

July 16

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe

Genre: Comedy

Explaining the plot of this film is like explaining rocket science, but what you should now is yes, it is a sequel to the original Space Jam and yes, it’ll be released on HBO Max and in theaters.

August 6

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn and Storm Reid

Genre: Action

Proving that everyone gets a second chance, The Suicide Squad is a not-really a sequel, sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad (notice the absence of “The”). Robbie, Kinnaman, Courtney and Davis return with a gaggle of new supervillain characters ready to betray and kill each other.

September 3

Reminiscence

Directed by: Lisa Joy

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson

Genre: Thriller

From Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Reminiscence follows Jackman as a private investigator as he tries to unlock his clients’s lost memories.

September 10

Malignant

Directed by: James Wan

Starring: Annabelle Wallis

Genre: Horror

While James Wan may not be directing the third Conjuring film (also out this year), he will debut a new original film starring Annabelle Wallis.

September 24

The Many Saints of Newark

Directed by: Alan Taylor

Starring: Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen and Ray Liotta

Genre: Crime Drama

A prequel to the popular television series The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark chronicles the Newark riots and the rise of rival ganster groups against the DiMeo family.

October 1

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Zendaya

Genre: Sci-Fi

Bring us the sandworms! Villeneuve puts his stamp on the classic sci-fi novel Dune with this grand remake starring Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

November 19

King Richard

Directed by: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Starring: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Aunjanue Ellis

Genre: Drama

As the title suggests, King Richard is not so much about tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams as it is as their father Richard played here by Will Smith. The film is set to release in November in theaters and on HBO Max.

December 22

Matrix 4

Directed by: Lana Wachowski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff

Genre: Sci-Fi

It’s back into the Matrix we go! After being bumped into 2022 by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Matrix 4 is on back on for 2021 and is set to debut on HBO Max.