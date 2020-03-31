A Full 2020 Digital Movie-Rental Calendar

This article is updated frequently as new titles enter the calendar.
How do you watch movies? With the film business going through industry-wide changes — even before the landscape-altering pandemic — more and more people are waiting out the theatrical experience to watch the latest hits at home. And while streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are a lot of people’s go-to, sometimes the best new releases are only available to rent.
As such, we’ve put together a handy calendar of upcoming video-on-demand rental availability for movies that we think might be worth your time. (Note: While films are often available digitally for purchase earlier than they are to rent, this is structured around rental availability.) Check back often and circle your favorites.
March 24
1917
Directed by: Sam Mendes
Starring: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Richard Madden
Genre: Action/Drama
Winner of three Oscars and a nominee for Best Picture and Best Director, this World War I film tells the story of two soldiers given a deadly assignment — to deliver a message across enemy lines or risk the deaths of hundreds of men.
Clemency
Directed by: Chinonye Chukwu
Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce, Danielle Brooks, and Richard Schiff
Genre: Drama
This Sundance award winner stars the great Woodard as a death-row warden finally coming to terms with the trauma of watching so many people die as the execution of another prisoner draws near. Powerful stuff with great performances.
The Grudge
Directed by: Nicolas Pesce
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, and Lin Shaye
Genre: Horror
Just when you think they’re done remaking Asian horror films, another movie with a creepy ghost girl with black hair rises from the darkness. This one has more style and a better cast than most of them, but that’s a low bar to clear.
The Song of Names
Directed by: Francois Girard
Starring: Tim Roth, Saul Rubinek, Tim Roth, Eddie Izzard, Richard Bremmer, and Catherine McCormack
Genre: Drama
An adaptation of the novel by Norman Lebrecht about two men who were childhood friends during World War II before one of them disappeared.
March 27
Banana Split
Directed by: Benjamin Kasulke
Starring: Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, and Luke Spencer Roberts
Genre: Comedy
A pair of teenage girls become closer over the course of a formative summer, but their friendship is tested by the fact that one of them is dating the other’s ex. Complicated!
Resistance
Directed by: Jonathan Jakubowicz
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramirez, Clémence Poésy, and Bella Ramsey
Genre: Drama
Did you know the world-famous mime Marcel Marceau was a war hero when he was younger? Crazy, right? The future master at pretending to be stuck in a glass box is the protagonist of this true story of a group of Jewish Boy Scouts who worked with the French Resistance to save orphans during World War II.
Vivarium
Directed by: Lorcan Finnegan
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, and Danielle Ryan
Genre: Sci-fi/Horror
A young couple travels to a distant suburb in the hope of beginning a new life in their starter homes. Things get super weird from there. Like even weirder than normal for the suburbs.
March 31
Celebration
Directed by: Olivier Meyrou
Genre: Documentary
A famous documentary about Yves Saint-Laurent and his final show which has been unreleased for over a decade because YSL’s business partner and former lover Pierre Bergé deemed it too revealing about its subject.
The Current War
Directed by: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland
Genre: Drama
Notoriously shelved as the Weinstein scandal rocked its initial release plan in Fall 2017, this story of the race for electricity between Thomas Edison and George Waterhouse was recut by its director for its much-delayed release. People still barely noticed it. Maybe it will “spark” on the home market. (Sorry.)
Escape From Pretoria
Directed by: Francis Annan
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart, and Daniel Webber
Genre: Drama/Action
A prison break movie set in the apartheid era of South Africa, this adaptation of the book by one of the escapees is the story of three political prisoners at Pretoria Central Prison and the lengths they went to in order to be free.
Guns Akimbo
Directed by: Jason Lei Howden
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, and Rhys Darby
Genre: Action
In a future that envisions live-streamed death matches, a meager man ends up caught in the Mad Max-esque nightmare and ends up being one of its better players.
Jesus Rolls
Directed by: John Turturro
Starring: John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautour, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, and Susan Sarandon
Genre: Comedy
Jesus Quintana, the ball-licking maniac from the Coen brothers’ The Big Lebowski, finally gets a long-delayed spin-off movie that’s actually also a remake of the 1974 French hit Going Places. Nobody fucks with the Jesus.
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Directed by: J.J. Abrams
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher
Genre: Action
Maybe you’ve heard of it? One of the biggest movies of 2019 comes home for a digital rental release after a brief digital purchase window and before it ends up on Disney Plus. Relive the end of the Skywalker saga and jump into the social media fray over whether or not Abrams stuck the landing, if you dare.
VFW
Directed by: Joe Begos
Starring: Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, and George Wendt
Genre: Action/Horror
An ensemble of genre legends gathers for an action flick about war veterans at a VFW post who are beset upon by some really bad guys…and a few punk mutants. A B-movie with an A-cast.
April 3
Lazy Susan
Directed by: Nick Peet
Starring: Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick, Jim Rash, and Margo Martindale
Genre: Comedy
The Will & Grace star co-wrote and stars in this comedy about a middle-aged woman named Susan who tries to find some meaning in her drab suburban life. He also plays Susan. No, seriously.
The Other Lamb
Directed by: Malgorzata Szumowska
Starring: Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman, Denise Gough, Eve Connolly, and Kelly Campbell
Genre: Drama
Cult life is just the worst. Selah (Cassidy) is a girl who was born into a cult led by the mysterious Shepherd (Huisman), but she starts to question his teachings and structure. The bloody nightmares she’s having probably don’t help.
April 7
A Kid From Coney Island
Directed by: Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah
Genre: Documentary
You may not have any sports to watch, but you can watch this acclaimed Tribeca hit executive produced by Kevin Durant about one of the most famous people to come out of Coney Island, Stephon Marbury, who targeted a career in the NBA when he was only five.
Cats
Directed by: Tom Hooper
Starring: Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ray Winstone, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and Taylor Swift
Genre: Musical
Already considered one of the most notoriously awful movies ever made, Cats has led to theatrical screenings in which people mock the film from their seats. Now you can do it at home!
Dolittle
Directed by: Stephen Gaghan
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, and the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, and Selena Gomez
Genre: Family
So much talent and money were expended on this update to the classic tale of the doctor who can talk to the animals that it’s almost depressing how much it bombed with critics and audiences in January. Maybe everyone was wrong? Check it out for us and report back.
Little Women
Directed by: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep
Genre: Drama
Gerwig adapted and directed this Oscar winner for costume design and nominee for Best Picture, Actress, and Supporting Actress. If you think there’s no way to retell the classic Louis May Alcott story in a way that would feel fresh and new again, think again. This is a charming, moving piece of filmmaking with an incredible ensemble.
The Night Clerk
Directed by: Michael Cristofer
Starring: Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, Helen Hunt, John Leguizao, and Johnathon Schaech
Genre: Thriller
Tye Sheridan stars in this thriller about a hotel clerk with Asperger’s Syndrome who also happens to be a voyeur with cameras in several of the rooms. One night, he sees what looks like a murder, and gets caught up in a Hitchockian mystery with a femme fatale played by Ana de Armas.
Swift
Directed by: Christian Haas
Starring: the voices of Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe, and Josh Keaton
Genre: Animated
No, it’s not a Taylor biopic. A bird named Manou grows up thinking that he’s a seagull and learns the hard way that he’s a species called a swift, a very different kind of bird. He runs away and makes friends before saving the day for both swifts and seagulls. Wacky hijinks and moving drama likely ensue.
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
Directed by: Robert Minervini
Genre: Documentary
A critical darling at Venice and TIFF in the fall of 2018, this film captures life in New Orleans in the summer of 2017, as racial strife and crimes against black men were on the rise. An examination of cultural identity and social justice at a time when the world was changing radically.
April 10
Sea Fever
Directed by: Neasa Hardiman
Starring: Hermione Corfield, Connie Nielsen, and Dougray Scott
Genre: Horror
An average trawler west of Ireland encounters something inexplicable in the ocean that leads them to the discovery of a deadly new species. With echoes of The Abyss, this was a hit at TIFF this year.
We Summon the Darkness
Directed by: Marc Meyers
Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Logan Miller, and Johnny Knoxville
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Satanic cults, heavy metal, and road movie tropes collide in the story of three friends who party with three musicians one night and, well, bodies start piling up. We’re not sure which one of them actually summons the darkness.
April 14
Final Kill
Directed by: Justin Lee
Starring: Ed Morrone, Randy Couture, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Danny Trejo, and Billy Zane
Genre: Action
Look at that B-movie cast! And Dr. Drew! Sometimes you want something artistic and intellectual. Sometimes you want Danny Trejo and Billy Zane in a story of someone hired to protect a couple who stole money from the wrong people. And Dr. Drew!!!
Just Mercy
Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Brie Larson
Genre: Drama
The Black Panther star leads this film as Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights defense attorney who worked to free a clearly innocent man, played by Foxx. It’s an emotional drama about people doing the right thing against all odds.
Underwater
Directed by: William Eubank
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., and Mamoudou Athie
Genre: Action
It’s an underwater monster movie! What more do you want? Stewart stars in the story of a deep-sea rig that faces a disastrous hull breach, but the survivors learn that the pressure from the water may be the least of their problems.
April 17
Abe
Directed by: Fernando Grostein Andrade
Starring: Noah Schnapp, Dagmara Dominczyk, Mark Margolis, Alexander Hodge, and Seu Jorge
Genre: Drama/Family
One of those lovable scamps from Stranger Things plays the title character, a kid who happens to be half-Israeli and half-Palestinian. Of course, he tries to bring the two halves of his family tree together, using his blooming culinary skills as the glue.
Bad Therapy
Directed by: William Teitler
Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Michaela Watkins, Rob Corddry, Sarah Shahi, Haley Joel Osment, Dichen Lachman
Genre: Comedy
It’s really all there in the title, isn’t it? A comedy about a couple who seek the counsel of a therapist who needs some help herself.
Endings, Beginnings
Directed by: Drake Doremus
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Lindsay Sloane
Genre: Drama
The director of Like Crazy and Newness is back with another dramedy about navigating the tough waters of dating life for young people. It’s tough out there for beautiful people in 2020.
The Quarry
Directed by: Scott Teems
Starring: Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, and Bruno Bichir
Genre: Thriller
The Boardwalk Empire co-stars reunite in the story of a man on the run who steals the identity of a local minister in a remote Texas town. Of course, he can’t keep his many secrets for long, especially with someone like Michael Shannon sniffing around.
April 20
Why Don’t You Just Die!
Directed by: Kirill Sokolov
Starring: Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khaev, and Evgeniya Kregzhde
Genre: Comedy/Thriller
Russian family nightmares are the best! Andrei is a horrible patriarch of a clan of just-as-awful children, all of whom have a reason to enact vengeance on dear old dad. A Russian indie hit making it to the States is rare. It probably means it’s worth a look.
April 21
Bad Boys for Life
Directed by: Adil and Bilall
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joe Pantoliano
Genre: Action
Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are back! People born on the day the last Bad Boys movie came out may be able to drive by now, but there’s still great interest for this pairing, as proven by the box office success and plans for a fourth film. Don’t wait another 17 years.
The Gentlemen
Directed by: Guy Ritchie
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and Eddie Marsan
Genre: Action/Comedy
Ritchie returns to the world of quick-talking tough guys in the story of an American who tries to sell a drug empire in London and all the violence and chaos that ensues.
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Directed by: Wilson Yip
Starring: Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan
Genre: Action/Drama
Donnie Yen kicks ass. The martial arts star plays the kung fu master in the film that purports to be the end of this saga, a film which takes him to the United States to confront a student who has opened a Wing Chun school there.
The Last Full Measure
Directed by: Todd Robinson
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, Sebastian Stan, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Linus Roache, Michael Imperioli, and Jeremy Irvine
Genre: Drama
William H. Pitsenbarger was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War who flew rescue missions in to wartorn areas to rescue soldiers stuck behind enemy lines. It took 34 years to get the war hero the Medal of Honor he deserved.
Like a Boss
Directed by: Miguel Arteta
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek
Genre: Comedy
A buddy comedy with super talented comedians Haddish and Byrne, this is the story of a old friends with different business approaches who are forced to get over their differences when a business titan tries to steal their small company from them. Critics kind of hated it. Maybe you won’t!
The Turning
Directed by: Floria Sigismondi
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson
Genre: Horror
The classic The Turn of the Screw by Henry James gets yet another modern horror adaptation with the stars of Halt and Catch Fire, Stranger Things, and The Florida Project. Barely released in theaters, it’s the kind of B-movie horror film that often makes a bigger impact at home.
April 24
1BR
Directed by: David Marmor
Starring: Naomi Grossman, Taylor Nichols, Giles Matthey, Andrea Gabriel, Alan Blumenfeld, and Nicole Brydon Bloom.
A woman leaves behind her dark past to start a new life in Hollywood, but she hears strange things at night and starts receiving threatening notes. Is she going crazy or being watched? Or maybe both?!?
Robert the Bruce
Directed by: Richard Gray
Starring: Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison, Patrick Fugit, Zach McGowan, Melora Walters, and Jared Harris
Genre: Drama
Have you heard of the legendary King of the Scots from the 14th century? Yeah, it’s another movie about him.
To the Stars
Directed by: Martha Stephens
Starring: Kara Hayward, Jordana Spiro, Tony Hale, Liana Liberato, Shea Whigham, and Malin Akerman
Genre: Drama
The story of a crucial friendship between a farmer’s daughter and a new girl in town serves as the center of this coming-of-age Sundance hit set in 1960s Oklahoma.
The True History of the Kelly Gang
Directed by: Justin Kurzel
Starring: George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam, and Russell Crowe.
Genre: Drama/Action
The story of the Australian legend Ned Kelly, a man who pushed back against authority in the outback in the 1870s and became an iconic figure in his country’s history. Starring the kid from 1917 and directed with righteous, dirty anger by the man who made Assassin’s Creed.
April 28
The Assistant
Directed by: Kitty Green
Starring: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, and Makenzie Leigh
Genre: Drama
The Emmy winner from Ozark stars as the title character, an assistant to a powerful executive who runs a predatory culture at her office that threatens to destroy everyone. This one got raves in theaters and should find an audience at home.
The Rhythm Section
Directed by: Reed Morano
Starring: Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown
Genre: Action
A woman still grieving the loss of her family discovers that the plane crash that took them was the product of a terrorist attack. She sets out to kick some ass and take some names.
May 1
Arkansas
Directed by: Clark Duke
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Kenneth Williams, Brad William Henke, and Eden Brolin
Genre: Drama
Duke and Hemsworth play a couple of low-level drug runners who end up caught up in something they really can’t handle when a deal goes very, very wrong. This was supposed to be a SXSW premiere before the festival was canceled.
The Wretched
Directed by: Brett Pierce & Drew T. Pierce
Starring: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, and Azie Tesfai
Genre: Horror
Have you ever wondered if the creepy lady next door might be a witch? Well, so does the kid in this movie, who decides to face-off with the century-old supernatural creature disguised as his neighbor.
May 5
Gretel & Hansel
Directed by: Osgood Perkins
Starring: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Samuel Leakey, and Charles Babalola
Genre: Fantasy/Horror
The director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter reimagines the classic fairy tale in a way that feels fresh and new in this critically-acclaimed genre piece from January of this year.
The Lodge
Directed by: Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala
Starring: Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Alicia Silverstone, Lia McHugh, and Richard Armitage
Genre: Horror
The directors of the terrifying Goodnight Mommy return with another nightmarish vision, this one about two children being stuck with their father’s girlfriend, the only survivor of a massive cult suicide. You think your mom is crazy?
Ordinary Love
Directed by: Lisa Barros D’Sa & Glenn Leyburn
Starring: Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson
Genre: Drama
A character drama about how a couple who has been married for years deals with the unexpected trauma of a breast cancer diagnosis. The kind of adult storytelling that people often complain doesn’t get made anymore.
Promare
Directed by: Hiroyuki Imaishi
Starring: the voices of John Eric Bentley, Steve Blum, and Johnny Yong Bosch
Genre: Anime
This hit anime from Japan was released by GKIDS last year to rave reviews. With bright colors and intense action, it’s a futuristic tale of superpowers and mech combat. You know the deal.
May 8
Porno
Directed by: Keola Racela
Starring: Evan Daves, Blake French, Jillian Mueller, Katelyn Pierce, Larry Saperstein, and Glenn Stott
Genre: Horror
This B-movie was a hit at SXSW 2019 and is finally getting a wider release after a festival run. It’s the story of a bunch of average young people who work at a movie theater and stumble upon a violent sex demon. Yes, that says violent sex demon.
May 12
The Photograph
Directed by: Stella Meghie
Starring: Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chelsea Peretti, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance
Genre: Romance
A journalist writing a story about a famous photographer falls in love with the woman’s daughter in this romantic drama that’s further evidence in the case that Lakeith Stanfield can do anything.
May 19
Brahms: The Boy II
Directed by: William Brent Bell
Starring: Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery
Genre: Horror
A sequel that no one really asked for ends up basically rewriting the end of the first movie. Yes, once again, there’s a creepy doll that may be alive. We can’t get enough of creepy dolls. Well, maybe we can this time.
The Postcard Killings
Directed by: Danis Tanovic
Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Famke Janssen, Naomi Battrick, and Ruairi O’Connor
Genre: Thriller
A serial killer sends postcards to journalists after he commits his horrible crimes. Don’t check the mail!
Sonic the Hedgehog
Directed by: Jeff Fowler
Starring: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Neal McDonough, and Jim Carrey
Genre: Family/Action
The Sega character finally gets his own movie, fighting against the evil Dr. Robotnik, played by a Jim Carrey chewing the scenery in a way only he can. James Marsden plays the guy stuck in the middle. Doesn’t he always?
May 22
Inheritance
Directed by: Vaughn Stein
Starring: Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford, and Michael Beach
Genre: Thriller
The patriarch of a family passes away and leaves an inheritance that is apparently complicated enough to name a movie after it. That’s pretty much all we know about the film.