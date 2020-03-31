A Full 2020 Digital Movie-Rental Calendar

Little Women. Photo: Columbia Pictures

This article is updated frequently as new titles enter the calendar.

How do you watch movies? With the film business going through industry-wide changes — even before the landscape-altering pandemic — more and more people are waiting out the theatrical experience to watch the latest hits at home. And while streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are a lot of people’s go-to, sometimes the best new releases are only available to rent.

As such, we’ve put together a handy calendar of upcoming video-on-demand rental availability for movies that we think might be worth your time. (Note: While films are often available digitally for purchase earlier than they are to rent, this is structured around rental availability.) Check back often and circle your favorites.

March 24

1917

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Starring: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Richard Madden

Genre: Action/Drama

Winner of three Oscars and a nominee for Best Picture and Best Director, this World War I film tells the story of two soldiers given a deadly assignment — to deliver a message across enemy lines or risk the deaths of hundreds of men.

Clemency

Directed by: Chinonye Chukwu

Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce, Danielle Brooks, and Richard Schiff

Genre: Drama

This Sundance award winner stars the great Woodard as a death-row warden finally coming to terms with the trauma of watching so many people die as the execution of another prisoner draws near. Powerful stuff with great performances.

﻿The Grudge

Directed by: Nicolas Pesce

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, and Lin Shaye

Genre: Horror

Just when you think they’re done remaking Asian horror films, another movie with a creepy ghost girl with black hair rises from the darkness. This one has more style and a better cast than most of them, but that’s a low bar to clear.



The Song of Names

Directed by: Francois Girard

Starring: Tim Roth, Saul Rubinek, Tim Roth, Eddie Izzard, Richard Bremmer, and Catherine McCormack

Genre: Drama

An adaptation of the novel by Norman Lebrecht about two men who were childhood friends during World War II before one of them disappeared.

March 27

Banana Split

Directed by: Benjamin Kasulke

Starring: Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, and Luke Spencer Roberts

Genre: Comedy

A pair of teenage girls become closer over the course of a formative summer, but their friendship is tested by the fact that one of them is dating the other’s ex. Complicated!

Resistance

Directed by: Jonathan Jakubowicz

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramirez, Clémence Poésy, and Bella Ramsey

Genre: Drama

Did you know the world-famous mime Marcel Marceau was a war hero when he was younger? Crazy, right? The future master at pretending to be stuck in a glass box is the protagonist of this true story of a group of Jewish Boy Scouts who worked with the French Resistance to save orphans during World War II.

Vivarium

Directed by: Lorcan Finnegan

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, and Danielle Ryan

Genre: Sci-fi/Horror

A young couple travels to a distant suburb in the hope of beginning a new life in their starter homes. Things get super weird from there. Like even weirder than normal for the suburbs.

March 31

Celebration

Directed by: Olivier Meyrou

Genre: Documentary

A famous documentary about Yves Saint-Laurent and his final show which has been unreleased for over a decade because YSL’s business partner and former lover Pierre Bergé deemed it too revealing about its subject.

The Current War

Directed by: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland

Genre: Drama

Notoriously shelved as the Weinstein scandal rocked its initial release plan in Fall 2017, this story of the race for electricity between Thomas Edison and George Waterhouse was recut by its director for its much-delayed release. People still barely noticed it. Maybe it will “spark” on the home market. (Sorry.)

Escape From Pretoria

Directed by: Francis Annan

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart, and Daniel Webber

Genre: Drama/Action

A prison break movie set in the apartheid era of South Africa, this adaptation of the book by one of the escapees is the story of three political prisoners at Pretoria Central Prison and the lengths they went to in order to be free.

Guns Akimbo

Directed by: Jason Lei Howden

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, and Rhys Darby

Genre: Action

In a future that envisions live-streamed death matches, a meager man ends up caught in the Mad Max-esque nightmare and ends up being one of its better players.

Jesus Rolls

Directed by: John Turturro

Starring: John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautour, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, and Susan Sarandon

Genre: Comedy

Jesus Quintana, the ball-licking maniac from the Coen brothers’ The Big Lebowski, finally gets a long-delayed spin-off movie that’s actually also a remake of the 1974 French hit Going Places. Nobody fucks with the Jesus.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Directed by: J.J. Abrams

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher

Genre: Action

Maybe you’ve heard of it? One of the biggest movies of 2019 comes home for a digital rental release after a brief digital purchase window and before it ends up on Disney Plus. Relive the end of the Skywalker saga and jump into the social media fray over whether or not Abrams stuck the landing, if you dare.

VFW

Directed by: Joe Begos

Starring: Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, and George Wendt

Genre: Action/Horror

An ensemble of genre legends gathers for an action flick about war veterans at a VFW post who are beset upon by some really bad guys…and a few punk mutants. A B-movie with an A-cast.

April 3

Lazy Susan

Directed by: Nick Peet

Starring: Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick, Jim Rash, and Margo Martindale

Genre: Comedy

The Will & Grace star co-wrote and stars in this comedy about a middle-aged woman named Susan who tries to find some meaning in her drab suburban life. He also plays Susan. No, seriously.

The Other Lamb

Directed by: Malgorzata Szumowska

Starring: Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman, Denise Gough, Eve Connolly, and Kelly Campbell

Genre: Drama

Cult life is just the worst. Selah (Cassidy) is a girl who was born into a cult led by the mysterious Shepherd (Huisman), but she starts to question his teachings and structure. The bloody nightmares she’s having probably don’t help.

April 7

A Kid From Coney Island

Directed by: Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah

Genre: Documentary

You may not have any sports to watch, but you can watch this acclaimed Tribeca hit executive produced by Kevin Durant about one of the most famous people to come out of Coney Island, Stephon Marbury, who targeted a career in the NBA when he was only five.

Cats

Directed by: Tom Hooper

Starring: Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ray Winstone, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and Taylor Swift

Genre: Musical

Already considered one of the most notoriously awful movies ever made, Cats has led to theatrical screenings in which people mock the film from their seats. Now you can do it at home!

Dolittle

Directed by: Stephen Gaghan

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, and the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, and Selena Gomez

Genre: Family

So much talent and money were expended on this update to the classic tale of the doctor who can talk to the animals that it’s almost depressing how much it bombed with critics and audiences in January. Maybe everyone was wrong? Check it out for us and report back.

Little Women

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep

Genre: Drama

Gerwig adapted and directed this Oscar winner for costume design and nominee for Best Picture, Actress, and Supporting Actress. If you think there’s no way to retell the classic Louis May Alcott story in a way that would feel fresh and new again, think again. This is a charming, moving piece of filmmaking with an incredible ensemble.

The Night Clerk

Directed by: Michael Cristofer

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, Helen Hunt, John Leguizao, and Johnathon Schaech

Genre: Thriller

Tye Sheridan stars in this thriller about a hotel clerk with Asperger’s Syndrome who also happens to be a voyeur with cameras in several of the rooms. One night, he sees what looks like a murder, and gets caught up in a Hitchockian mystery with a femme fatale played by Ana de Armas.

Swift

Directed by: Christian Haas

Starring: the voices of Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe, and Josh Keaton

Genre: Animated

No, it’s not a Taylor biopic. A bird named Manou grows up thinking that he’s a seagull and learns the hard way that he’s a species called a swift, a very different kind of bird. He runs away and makes friends before saving the day for both swifts and seagulls. Wacky hijinks and moving drama likely ensue.

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

Directed by: Robert Minervini

Genre: Documentary

A critical darling at Venice and TIFF in the fall of 2018, this film captures life in New Orleans in the summer of 2017, as racial strife and crimes against black men were on the rise. An examination of cultural identity and social justice at a time when the world was changing radically.

April 10

Sea Fever

Directed by: Neasa Hardiman

Starring: Hermione Corfield, Connie Nielsen, and Dougray Scott

Genre: Horror

An average trawler west of Ireland encounters something inexplicable in the ocean that leads them to the discovery of a deadly new species. With echoes of The Abyss, this was a hit at TIFF this year.

We Summon the Darkness

Directed by: Marc Meyers

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Logan Miller, and Johnny Knoxville

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Satanic cults, heavy metal, and road movie tropes collide in the story of three friends who party with three musicians one night and, well, bodies start piling up. We’re not sure which one of them actually summons the darkness.

April 14

Final Kill

Directed by: Justin Lee

Starring: Ed Morrone, Randy Couture, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Danny Trejo, and Billy Zane

Genre: Action

Look at that B-movie cast! And Dr. Drew! Sometimes you want something artistic and intellectual. Sometimes you want Danny Trejo and Billy Zane in a story of someone hired to protect a couple who stole money from the wrong people. And Dr. Drew!!!

Just Mercy

Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Brie Larson

Genre: Drama

The Black Panther star leads this film as Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights defense attorney who worked to free a clearly innocent man, played by Foxx. It’s an emotional drama about people doing the right thing against all odds.

Underwater﻿

Directed by: William Eubank

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., and Mamoudou Athie

Genre: Action

It’s an underwater monster movie! What more do you want? Stewart stars in the story of a deep-sea rig that faces a disastrous hull breach, but the survivors learn that the pressure from the water may be the least of their problems.

April 17

Abe

Directed by: Fernando Grostein Andrade

Starring: Noah Schnapp, Dagmara Dominczyk, Mark Margolis, Alexander Hodge, and Seu Jorge

Genre: Drama/Family

One of those lovable scamps from Stranger Things plays the title character, a kid who happens to be half-Israeli and half-Palestinian. Of course, he tries to bring the two halves of his family tree together, using his blooming culinary skills as the glue.

Bad Therapy

Directed by: William Teitler

Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Michaela Watkins, Rob Corddry, Sarah Shahi, Haley Joel Osment, Dichen Lachman

Genre: Comedy

It’s really all there in the title, isn’t it? A comedy about a couple who seek the counsel of a therapist who needs some help herself.

Endings, Beginnings

Directed by: Drake Doremus

Starring: Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Lindsay Sloane

Genre: Drama

The director of Like Crazy and Newness is back with another dramedy about navigating the tough waters of dating life for young people. It’s tough out there for beautiful people in 2020.

The Quarry

Directed by: Scott Teems

Starring: Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, and Bruno Bichir

Genre: Thriller

The Boardwalk Empire co-stars reunite in the story of a man on the run who steals the identity of a local minister in a remote Texas town. Of course, he can’t keep his many secrets for long, especially with someone like Michael Shannon sniffing around.

April 20

Why Don’t You Just Die!

Directed by: Kirill Sokolov

Starring: Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khaev, and Evgeniya Kregzhde

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Russian family nightmares are the best! Andrei is a horrible patriarch of a clan of just-as-awful children, all of whom have a reason to enact vengeance on dear old dad. A Russian indie hit making it to the States is rare. It probably means it’s worth a look.

April 21

Bad Boys for Life

Directed by: Adil and Bilall

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joe Pantoliano

Genre: Action

Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are back! People born on the day the last Bad Boys movie came out may be able to drive by now, but there’s still great interest for this pairing, as proven by the box office success and plans for a fourth film. Don’t wait another 17 years.

The Gentlemen

Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and Eddie Marsan

Genre: Action/Comedy

Ritchie returns to the world of quick-talking tough guys in the story of an American who tries to sell a drug empire in London and all the violence and chaos that ensues.

Ip Man 4: The Finale﻿

Directed by: Wilson Yip

Starring: Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan

Genre: Action/Drama

Donnie Yen kicks ass. The martial arts star plays the kung fu master in the film that purports to be the end of this saga, a film which takes him to the United States to confront a student who has opened a Wing Chun school there.

The Last Full Measure

Directed by: Todd Robinson

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, Sebastian Stan, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Linus Roache, Michael Imperioli, and Jeremy Irvine

Genre: Drama

William H. Pitsenbarger was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War who flew rescue missions in to wartorn areas to rescue soldiers stuck behind enemy lines. It took 34 years to get the war hero the Medal of Honor he deserved.

Like a Boss

Directed by: Miguel Arteta

Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek

﻿Genre: Comedy

A buddy comedy with super talented comedians Haddish and Byrne, this is the story of a old friends with different business approaches who are forced to get over their differences when a business titan tries to steal their small company from them. Critics kind of hated it. Maybe you won’t!

The Turning

Directed by: Floria Sigismondi

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson

Genre: Horror

The classic The Turn of the Screw by Henry James gets yet another modern horror adaptation with the stars of Halt and Catch Fire, Stranger Things, and The Florida Project. Barely released in theaters, it’s the kind of B-movie horror film that often makes a bigger impact at home.

April 24

1BR

Directed by: David Marmor

Starring: Naomi Grossman, Taylor Nichols, Giles Matthey, Andrea Gabriel, Alan Blumenfeld, and Nicole Brydon Bloom.

A woman leaves behind her dark past to start a new life in Hollywood, but she hears strange things at night and starts receiving threatening notes. Is she going crazy or being watched? Or maybe both?!?

Robert the Bruce

Directed by: Richard Gray

Starring: Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison, Patrick Fugit, Zach McGowan, Melora Walters, and Jared Harris

Genre: Drama

Have you heard of the legendary King of the Scots from the 14th century? Yeah, it’s another movie about him.

To the Stars

Directed by: Martha Stephens

Starring: Kara Hayward, Jordana Spiro, Tony Hale, Liana Liberato, Shea Whigham, and Malin Akerman

Genre: Drama

The story of a crucial friendship between a farmer’s daughter and a new girl in town serves as the center of this coming-of-age Sundance hit set in 1960s Oklahoma.

The True History of the Kelly Gang

Directed by: Justin Kurzel

Starring: George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam, and Russell Crowe.

Genre: Drama/Action

The story of the Australian legend Ned Kelly, a man who pushed back against authority in the outback in the 1870s and became an iconic figure in his country’s history. Starring the kid from 1917 and directed with righteous, dirty anger by the man who made Assassin’s Creed.

April 28

The Assistant

Directed by: Kitty Green

Starring: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, and Makenzie Leigh

Genre: Drama

The Emmy winner from Ozark stars as the title character, an assistant to a powerful executive who runs a predatory culture at her office that threatens to destroy everyone. This one got raves in theaters and should find an audience at home.

The Rhythm Section

Directed by: Reed Morano

Starring: Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown

Genre: Action

A woman still grieving the loss of her family discovers that the plane crash that took them was the product of a terrorist attack. She sets out to kick some ass and take some names.

May 1

Arkansas

Directed by: Clark Duke

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Kenneth Williams, Brad William Henke, and Eden Brolin

Genre: Drama

Duke and Hemsworth play a couple of low-level drug runners who end up caught up in something they really can’t handle when a deal goes very, very wrong. This was supposed to be a SXSW premiere before the festival was canceled.

The Wretched

Directed by: Brett Pierce & Drew T. Pierce

Starring: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, and Azie Tesfai

Genre: Horror

Have you ever wondered if the creepy lady next door might be a witch? Well, so does the kid in this movie, who decides to face-off with the century-old supernatural creature disguised as his neighbor.

May 5

Gretel & Hansel

Directed by: Osgood Perkins

Starring: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Samuel Leakey, and Charles Babalola

Genre: Fantasy/Horror

The director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter reimagines the classic fairy tale in a way that feels fresh and new in this critically-acclaimed genre piece from January of this year.

The Lodge

Directed by: Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

Starring: Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Alicia Silverstone, Lia McHugh, and Richard Armitage

Genre: Horror

The directors of the terrifying Goodnight Mommy return with another nightmarish vision, this one about two children being stuck with their father’s girlfriend, the only survivor of a massive cult suicide. You think your mom is crazy?

Ordinary Love

Directed by: Lisa Barros D’Sa & Glenn Leyburn

Starring: Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson

Genre: Drama

A character drama about how a couple who has been married for years deals with the unexpected trauma of a breast cancer diagnosis. The kind of adult storytelling that people often complain doesn’t get made anymore.

Promare

Directed by: Hiroyuki Imaishi

Starring: the voices of John Eric Bentley, Steve Blum, and Johnny Yong Bosch

Genre: Anime

This hit anime from Japan was released by GKIDS last year to rave reviews. With bright colors and intense action, it’s a futuristic tale of superpowers and mech combat. You know the deal.

May 8

Porno﻿

Directed by: Keola Racela

Starring: Evan Daves, Blake French, Jillian Mueller, Katelyn Pierce, Larry Saperstein, and Glenn Stott

Genre: Horror

This B-movie was a hit at SXSW 2019 and is finally getting a wider release after a festival run. It’s the story of a bunch of average young people who work at a movie theater and stumble upon a violent sex demon. Yes, that says violent sex demon.

May 12

The Photograph

Directed by: Stella Meghie

Starring: Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chelsea Peretti, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance

Genre: Romance

A journalist writing a story about a famous photographer falls in love with the woman’s daughter in this romantic drama that’s further evidence in the case that Lakeith Stanfield can do anything.

May 19

Brahms: The Boy II

Directed by: William Brent Bell

Starring: Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery

Genre: Horror

A sequel that no one really asked for ends up basically rewriting the end of the first movie. Yes, once again, there’s a creepy doll that may be alive. We can’t get enough of creepy dolls. Well, maybe we can this time.

The Postcard Killings

Directed by: Danis Tanovic

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Famke Janssen, Naomi Battrick, and Ruairi O’Connor

Genre: Thriller

A serial killer sends postcards to journalists after he commits his horrible crimes. Don’t check the mail!

Sonic the Hedgehog

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Starring: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Neal McDonough, and Jim Carrey

Genre: Family/Action

The Sega character finally gets his own movie, fighting against the evil Dr. Robotnik, played by a Jim Carrey chewing the scenery in a way only he can. James Marsden plays the guy stuck in the middle. Doesn’t he always?

May 22

Inheritance

Directed by: Vaughn Stein

Starring: Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford, and Michael Beach

Genre: Thriller

The patriarch of a family passes away and leaves an inheritance that is apparently complicated enough to name a movie after it. That’s pretty much all we know about the film.