Dillon Diatlo Woke Up His Sleeping Dog for This Interview

This week, I forced Dillon Diatlo (BoogieManja, Points in Case, hosting an open mic in his mafia landlord’s piss basement) to introduce me to his new puppy and sit down virtually for a chat about how he’s doing with the Delta variant looming over our lives. He repped his suburban utopia hometown of White Dude, New Jersey; gave some excellent advice on how to develop a signature hairstyle; and bragged about all the incredibly stupid sketch ideas he has that get picked and made. He also explained the frankly fucked-up reasoning behind his recent foster fail and the subsequent adoption of his dog-daughter Hazel: “The thing was, either I was going to adopt a dog or I was going to adopt a child … [That] would’ve made things tough. And you can’t just adopt one child, you know? You gotta get the child a friend. Then you end up adopting a whole class.”

You can find Dillon on Twitter and Instagram at @dillondiatlo.