Yes, Disney+ Is a Different Color Now

Video: Disney+

They started as a situationship, but the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services have officially hard launched, with Hulu moving its things into the Disney+ house. And with that comes another big change: The streamers have birthed a brand-new color. Disney+, once known for its dark blue, is now dominated by a lighter teal-like hue it’s calling “Aurora.” “It’s an homage to both the aurora borealis as well as Sleeping Beauty,” says Disney executive Joe Earley, who adds that the color came from blending “Hulu’s signature green into Disney+ blue.”

So how do we feel about this change? Not great, Bob! We’re just not as moved as Aurora’s namesake suggests. Of course, it’s not like the original Disney+ blue was … original. Blue is the “It” color for most streaming services, so much so that Max ditched HBO’s beloved, quirky gradient purple for a more conformist royal blue. So Disney+ at least gets points for trying something new. Still, Aurora doesn’t quite hit the mark for us. The new color should be eye-catching! Worthy of a Disney Parks fireworks show! Instead, it looks like a combination of murky pool water, the least-used crayon in the Crayola box, and the cerulean sweater worn by Andy in The Devil Wears Prada after years of poor care and mixing in the wash. But at least it’s not called “turple”?