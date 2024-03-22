Doctor Who Is Definitely Spending Disney’s Money

Doctor Who can get David Bowie songs in trailers now … talk about “Changes,” eh? Disney+ has dropped a new look at Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming first season as the Fifteenth Doctor. If it wasn’t already clear from the anniversary and Christmas specials earlier this year, this new era of the show comes with a bigger budget — just look at the opening shot of Avengers Tower UNIT headquarters. Fifteen promises to keep new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) safe, but that’s never been easy for the Doctor. Within two minutes, we see Ruby change species after stepping on a butterfly while dinosaurs roam the earth, get wrapped up in music notes seemingly controlled by a villainous Jinkx Monsoon, and sprint away from a CGI creature in need of some serious dental work.

Meanwhile, the Doctor ominously warns that “the whold world could slide into the pit,” and the TARDIS ends up parked near the coast looking very much abandoned. So, you know, expect more than just Bridgerton-style balls. Season one (or Season 14, depending on who you ask) also stars Indira Varma, Callie Cooke, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Angela Wynter, and a hologram of David Tennant. New Doctor Who episodes will drop — mavity willing — on Disney+ on Fridays at 4 p.m. ET, starting May 10.