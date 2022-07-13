Cate Blanchett Returns as a Hairdresser for Documentary Now!

Cate Blanchett in Documentary Now! Season 3 Photo: Rhys Thomas/IFC/B) 2019 IFC

After the first three episodes of season 4 season 53 of Documentary Now! were announced, fans were left wondering: will Cate Blanchett come back for seconds? And who the hell is going to play the monkey grifter? IFC released the cast list for three of the six upcoming episodes, including a certain Oscar winner returning to the docu-scene. Cate Blanchett returns with Harriet Walter take on “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” paying homage to two fashion documentaries: 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue. Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, and singer Tom Jones come together for “How They Threw Rocks” to explore the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock.” The final casting spoofs the previously announced My Octopus Teacher parody with “My Monkey Grifter” with Jamie Demetriou. Fred Armisen, who co-created the show, will also star in several of the episodes. All six documentary parodies will air on IFC and AMC+ later this Fall.