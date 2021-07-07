These series are all about pretty looks and winning personalities. In other words, they’re grooming competitions.

Photo: HBO Max

Haute Dog debuted before Pooch Perfect and looks and feels like an SNL game-show parody thanks to its retro set design, out-there fashion, and laugh-out-loud recurring bits, including one in which winning dogs are offered their choice between an all-expenses-paid vacation and a single treat. A drag sensibility runs throughout, from the moment a contestant gives a poodle named Superman extensions and carves “cleavage” into his chest fur. What takes this show over the top is its host, Las Culturistas’ Matt Rogers, who is so good at riffing opposite dogs that we would watch him host a paint-drying competition. Also someone puts false lashes on a Shih Tzu, and it’s hilarious.

Photo: ABC

This series gets you invested in the drama of its competition by following the same teams of groomers for an entire season, and they go all out. Famous small-dog enthusiast Lisa Vanderpump — who also hosted her own Peacock dog show (see: the Working Group) — is a judge, claiming dog reality TV as her territory. The show is hosted by Rebel Wilson, the Pitch Perfect actress (hence the name) with a penchant for bad puns told squintily. But the show doesn’t focus enough on the animals themselves: These grooming artists may as well be on Skin Wars doing body art or Steampunk’d doing nerdy interior design.