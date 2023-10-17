Your Next Thanksgiving Guest? Dolly Parton

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

You might have to move on over to the kids’ table; Aunt Dolly is coming to town. Well, maybe just to your living room. Dolly Parton has announced that she will perform during the half-time show at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game this Thanksgiving. “Can’t wait to see everyone at the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys game. Tune in to CBS Sports on November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST for a performance that will rock,” wrote Parton in the caption of her announcement video, wearing a rhinestone Cowboys outfit. Parton is releasing an album of rock covers titled Rockstar just days before the big game. Maybe she’ll create Thanksgiving versions of those hits as a special dessert for the holiday. “Free bird” almost writes itself.

Can’t wait to see everyone at the @SalvationArmyUS Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the @DallasCowboys game. Tune in to @CBSSports November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST for a performance that will rock 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Tw1KuYJeFM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 16, 2023