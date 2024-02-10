Donna Summer’s Estate Doesn’t Feel Love for Ye

She works hard for the money, so you better treat her right. Photo: Getty Images

Following Ozzy Osbourne’s claim that Kanye West sampled Black Sabbath on his new album without permission, Donna Summer’s estate is now also speaking out, saying that West used an unauthorized interpolation of Summer’s 1977 hit, “I Feel Love.”

“Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love,’ he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it’s ‘I Feel Love’… copyright infringement!!!” read a statement posted to the official Donna Summer Instagram account on February 10. The song in question is “Good (Don’t Die)” off of West’s newly released joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, titled Vultures. The track begins with the lyric, “Ooh, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive,” which seems to be set to the tune of Summer’s “I Feel Love.” When he’s bad, he’s so, so bad.