Dr. Dre Reveals He Had Three Strokes After 2021 Brain Aneurysm

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dr. Dre is opening up about his experience having a brain aneurysm back in 2021. In an interview for SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, Dre recalled having severe pain behind his right ear and planning to just take a nap, until a friend of his son’s insisted on going to the hospital. Dre decided to go to an urgent care facility first, but ended up spending two weeks in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure,” the hip-hop businessman said. “It’s something you can’t control, and it just happens. During those two weeks, I had three strokes.” Eminem has previously credited Dre’s health scare for helping end his feud with Snoop Dogg.

While hospitalized, Dre posted on Instagram that he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” He recalled doctors coming in and say, “You don’t know how lucky you are.” Dre said he had “no idea” that he had high blood pressure, noting that he lifts weights and runs (“I’m on my health shit”). At the time, he asked if exercising more or changing his diet would have prevented the aneurysm. “No. That’s hereditary,” he recalled learning. “High blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea, so you know, you have to keep your shit checked.”