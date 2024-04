Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: MTV

Obviously, spoilers follow.

Mama, kudos for doing that. For winning. Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is over. After making our hearts go padam padam for an hour and a half in anticipation, Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristál became our top two. Ultimately, RuPaul voted yellow, crowning the main show’s first East Asian winner. Here, the internet’s funniest reactions and memes from throughout the night. As Xunami Muse would say, “LMAOO.”

The finalist solos

Ok but imagine if Plane’s finale song was called Hotdog Toe #DragRace pic.twitter.com/uncN2P9N2s — Blaze💚 (@BlazesAccount) April 20, 2024

the whole cast giving sapphira a standing ovation and the crowd cheering so loudly thats MOTHER #DragRace pic.twitter.com/K26dfliBcy — mira #teamnymphia (@kissoffIife) April 20, 2024

The step-down

me when sasha colby is on my screen #DragRace pic.twitter.com/W7tRDDuSSM — rowdy tellez defender (@blueberryindex) April 20, 2024

sasha colby performing to megan thee stallion is all i ever needed in life #dragrace pic.twitter.com/f6XW38iYps — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 20, 2024

Misses Congeniality

THEY DID NOT JUST DO A DOUBLE MISS CONGENIALITY #DRAGRACE pic.twitter.com/7VgSGQJvzI — mira #teamnymphia (@kissoffIife) April 20, 2024

I guess a Muse finally won a crown! pic.twitter.com/c70TFER5to — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) April 20, 2024

“Padam Padam” for the crown

Nymphia not lip syncing the entire season to EAT the final lip sync I KNOW THATS RIGHT #DragRace pic.twitter.com/0zKy7xKFoP — vanessa (@assenavmarie) April 20, 2024

This was a Sasha Velour moment... Sapphira's gonna have nightmares of balloons like Shea had of rose petals... 😭#DragRace pic.twitter.com/ZlLpQuNp1I — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) April 20, 2024

And the winner is …

nymphia wind just won drag race but sapphira cristál just lost drag race pic.twitter.com/AXP9etXeyl — elliot 🏁 (@smintyschiffer) April 20, 2024

i truly thought we were gonna get a “for the first time in drag race” herstory moment #DragRace pic.twitter.com/968hZOwSbI — COWBOY COOCHIE (@frootytreblez) April 20, 2024

AN ASIAN QUEEN FINALLY GETTING HER FLOWERS WE ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT #dragrace pic.twitter.com/vk7VWaBxqw — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 20, 2024

Well every person I rooted for tonight lost… but CONGRATS NYMPHIA #dragrace pic.twitter.com/01SCbktwHc — Corey Jacob (@coreytimes) April 20, 2024

very happy for nymphia but I’m gonna need all stars 10 to be rigged for sapphira or else pic.twitter.com/Uk9rE7fabh — gabe (@ghostgabe_) April 20, 2024