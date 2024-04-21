Snoop Dogg Reacts to Drake’s New A.I. Diss Track: ‘I’m Going Back to Bed’

Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After officially releasing his Kendrick Lamar diss track “Push Ups” on Friday, Drake decided his work wasn’t yet done. While waiting for Lamar’s response, he hit him with yet another track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which he shared on socials. On the track Drake uses the A.I.-generated voices of Lamar’s idols Tupac and Snoop Dogg to go after him, before coming in with his own voice to accuse the rapper of not responding to his original diss as not to interfere with the release of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. “Now we gotta wait a fucking week cause Taylor Swift is your new top, and if you boutta drop, she gotta approve,” Drake rapped. And now naturally the internet, including Snoop Dogg himself (the real one), is responding to the artificial intelligence-heavy track.

“They did what? When? How? Are you sure? … I’m going back to bed.” Snoop Dogg is all of us.

OBJ vibing to Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” pic.twitter.com/7TRZA0dliP — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 21, 2024

Odell Beckham Jr. was grooving.

Akademiks reads text Drake sent him about new diss “Taylor made freestyle” pic.twitter.com/hSr9XIJojR — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) April 20, 2024

And meanwhile DJ Akademiks is threatening that there’s no end in sight. Here are some other reactions from across Twitter.

Just heard Drake’s Taylor Made freestyle. He should’ve kept that one on his hard drive. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) April 20, 2024

This is how Drake is waiting for Kendrick Lamar to diss him back😭 pic.twitter.com/N6ogRStimS — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 20, 2024

Drake writing verses for AI version of Pac and Snoop telling Kendrick Lamar what's taking so long



this guy is bored pic.twitter.com/a4JVi9V90v — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 20, 2024

these rap beefs are “real housewives” but for men — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) April 20, 2024

Taylor Swift has not responded, but then again she has a history of wanting to be excluded from the narrative when it comes to her name being used in rap songs. Not to mention she’s got her hands full releasing her own diss tracks.