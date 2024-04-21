Snoop Dogg Reacts to Drake’s New A.I. Diss Track: ‘I’m Going Back to Bed’

After officially releasing his Kendrick Lamar diss track “Push Ups” on Friday, Drake decided his work wasn’t yet done. While waiting for Lamar’s response, he hit him with yet another track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which he shared on socials. On the track Drake uses the A.I.-generated voices of Lamar’s idols Tupac and Snoop Dogg to go after him, before coming in with his own voice to accuse the rapper of not responding to his original diss as not to interfere with the release of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. “Now we gotta wait a fucking week cause Taylor Swift is your new top, and if you boutta drop, she gotta approve,” Drake rapped. And now naturally the internet, including Snoop Dogg himself (the real one), is responding to the artificial intelligence-heavy track.
“They did what? When? How? Are you sure? … I’m going back to bed.” Snoop Dogg is all of us.
Odell Beckham Jr. was grooving.
And meanwhile DJ Akademiks is threatening that there’s no end in sight. Here are some other reactions from across Twitter.
Taylor Swift has not responded, but then again she has a history of wanting to be excluded from the narrative when it comes to her name being used in rap songs. Not to mention she’s got her hands full releasing her own diss tracks.