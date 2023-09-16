Drake’s Got That Dog in Him For a Little Longer

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage/WireImage

Who’s letting the dogs out? Not Drake, at least not for a few more weeks. For All The Dogs has been pushed back again to October 6 due to his tour schedule, according to the big dog himself. “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” wrote Drake in a statement on Instagram Stories early Saturday morning. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure For All The Dogs October 6th its only right…” He’s postponed several shows during the Its A Blur tour this year for various reasons but a new album won’t be one of them. While it might be a few more weeks until the dogs will be barking, Drake has already let out a few woofs. He released two singles for the new record, including the latest “Slime You Out” with SZA. Maybe as a thank you for waiting, Drake will drop us a little treat and share his alleged collaboration with Bad Bunny. An animal lover can dream.