Did Drake Finally Record a Kendrick Lamar Diss Track?

It seems like Drake might have finally responded to the hate he’s gotten recently from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and more. Maybe? A diss track called “Push Ups” has surfaced online taking aim at Lamar, and going after plenty of others along the way, that’s seemingly from the Canadian-born rapper. But without confirmation from Drizzy himself, some fans are wary that the track could be yet another example of A.I. being used to create faux-Drake songs.

The track is as a response to Lamar’s “Like That” (released March 22 with Metro Boomin and Future) in which Lamar dismisses the notion that he’s in a “Big Three” with Drake and J. Cole, rapping, “It’s just big me.” If this leaked track is authentic, Drake fires back with, “You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down, Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now, And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down, I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now, Just to have this talk with yo’ ass, I had to hike down, Big difference between Mike then and Mike now.”

That last line is likely in reference to another verse on “Like That,” where Lamar compares himself and Drake to Prince and Michael Jackson, respectively, rapping, “Prince outlived Mike Jack.”

In addition to dragging Lamar’s work on Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift songs, “Push Ups” also seems to take a shot at Rick Ross, with the lyric, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky, Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**** turnin’ 50, Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy.” Ross took only a couple of hours to respond with a track of his own, in which he accuses Drake of getting plastic surgery, rapping, “You had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose,” and, “You had that surgery, that six pack gone, that’s why you been wearing that funny sh*t at your show, you can’t hide it.” To hear if Drake has a response to Ross’s track, check back in in another three weeks.

