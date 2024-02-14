SZA Doulas for Sexyy Red in Drake’s ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ Video

Drake, Sexyy Red, and the baby from American Sniper play perfect families in the video for “Rich Baby Daddy.” Aubrey cosplays suburban family man, making home videos of him and new bride Sexyy Red celebrating her pregnancy. When her water breaks in the middle of the video, Drake, Sexyy, and SZA take the party to the hospital and turn up, much like how Sexyy Red actually did when she gave birth earlier this month. “Rich Baby Daddy” was released last year, on Drake’s For All the Dogs, but the video needed some more time to gestate. Now all three collaborators have new things to celebrate: Sexyy Red has a new child, SZA has multiple (and yet still not enough) Grammy Awards, and Drake just won huge betting on the Super Bowl.

