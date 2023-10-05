Drake’s Son Is Already Making Deals

Baby GOAT and this guy he knows. Photo: OVO Sound

Drake hasn’t been hiding his child for a while — and now, they’re even working together. Adonis Graham, already equipped with a killer professional name, drops a couple bars on his old man’s new track “Daylight,” off of For All the Dogs. “Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My-my-my-my man” he comes through at the end with an original flow over an old-school beat. What, you want us to lie and say it doesn’t go hard? Let’s get him and Blue Ivy Carter in the studio; see if we can make a “No Angel Pt. 2.” Adonis isn’t just talent, either. He’s credited as composer/lyricist “Adonis G.” Between his paintbrush (got it from his mama) and his pen, Adonis is officially a double threat, prepared to usurp the title of GOAT from his false-king father.

In a new video posted to social media ahead of his For All the Dogs release on October 6, Drake asks his son, Adonis, to explain the drawing of a goat that became the upcoming album’s art. “And daddy’s name is next to the goat. Does that mean that daddy’s the GOAT?” Drake asks a leading question. “Yes. So it’s Daddy Goat,” Adonis replies. It’s a better nickname than champagnepapi. “Daddy Goat, that makes perfect sense to me,” says Drake, who’s definitely just happy to be called the GOAT. But when Drake asks his son how much he got paid for the drawing, Adonis is over it: “Oh, please.”

Adonis also guests in the music video, dancing with his dad as he raps a new song, “8AM in Charlotte.” (Blue Ivy much?) It’s a typically Drake mix of boastful and silly bars: “So many checks owed, I feel Czechoslovakian,” he raps. Drake better have Adonis’s money.

