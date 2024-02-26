Drake Is Practically Begging Hotties to Drag Him to Filth

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

If Drake’s new ambition is to be a supervillain, then Hotties would say he’s doing a good job at his transformation. In the early hours of February 26, the rapper posted an Instagram Story in support of Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. “3 you,” he captioned an overly serious, monochromatic picture of Lanez, calling for his bro’s freedom after said bro shot a woman. These gestures toward loser behavior are nothing new for Drake. He released “Circo Loco” in 2022, an incel-adjacent song on which he appeared to cast doubt on Megan’s assault and belittle her abuse. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” he embarrassingly rapped, joining the misogynistic chorus who publicly mocked Megan’s testimony in support of Lanez, of all people.

Lanez, on the other hand, continues to appeal his prison sentence. As recently as December, the convicted rapper requested a judge to vacate his sentence, citing new testimony from Lanez’s bodyguard and driver, who did not testify in the trial. In the latest filing, Jauquan Smith alleged Megan’s best friend, Kelsey Harris, was seen holding the gun, Meghann Thee Lawyer Cuniff reported on December 14. “I know who shot me,” Megan said in an Instagram Live, per Vibe. “I said who shot me and that’s why you’re in jail … You’re dragging online like there’s no evidence, there’s no new evidence … It’s 2024, y’all still fucking with me!” With Drake once again siding with him, we just know Stalli’s stans, the Hotties, are already making new edits of “Hiss” with Drake’s face plastered over the lyrics “these n- - - - - hate on BBLs / And be walking around with the same scars (aye).” Tough.