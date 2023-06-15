Eric André Gets a Prank Assist From Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show is all about creating a safe space. As E. Alex Jung wrote in his recent profile of the host, “her aura of relatability extends to her guests. They can be seen as she is: flawed, empathetic people who are just trying to figure shit out.” The Eric Andre Show, on the other hand, is all about creating an unsafe space. The host assaults every guest and unsuspecting passersby who have the misfortune of entering the show’s crosshairs with pranks, chaos, and combative lines of questioning. They are the yin and yang of eponymously titled talk shows. So it’s only natural that the two shall meet.

In this new clip from the upcoming June 18 episode of The Eric Andre Show, “Don’t You Say a Word,” Barrymore cameos alongside André in one of his man-on-the-street pranks, running to the assistance of his confused victim. “I’m Drew Barrymore. I’m here to help!” she says. “I sense distress, and I’m an empath.” Ultimately, despite her friendly tone, Barrymore only confuses the victim more. “Not today, Jesus,” the person mutters while shaking her head and walking away. There’s only one thing left to do: Barrymore must invite this prank victim on her show for some kind of relaxing manicure to make things right.