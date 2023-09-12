Drew Barrymore Removed As Host for National Book Awards

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Following her decision to return to her talk show without its writers during the WGA strike, Drew Barrymore continues to be the center of Drew’s News. Barrymore has been removed as the host for the 74th National Book Awards ceremony. “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture. In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony,” the National Book Foundation wrote in a statement on Tuesday evening. “Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.” Vulture has reached out to Barrymore for comment but did not hear back. The ceremony is set to take place on November 15, and there is no word yet on who will replace Barrymore as host. Maybe another Drew who’s beloved by writers can step up.

