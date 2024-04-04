Zendaya in Dune: Part Two. Photo: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

I didn’t see Dune: Part Two, but I stan because the movie gave us a Zendaya press tour where she served lewks. Let me be the first to rejoice over reports that a third Dune is on the way with its fearless captain of the spaceship, Denis Villeneuve, working to help develop it. Legendary, the production company behind the first two films, confirmed the news to Variety on April 4. This auspicious news means a third Dune press tour is on the way, during which Zendaya will earn yet another Ph.D. in mother from the University of Slayington, styled by Law Roach, her partner in fashion crime (like, how many people gagged to death at that Mugler suit of armor … I charge them with involuntary manslaughter, your honor). The Challengers star went on a couture tour as much as she went on a world one for Dune: Part Two. Like, she wore an archive Alexander McQueen–designed Givenchy suit whose embellishments recall a motherboard, and a custom Torishéju two-piece gown with sculptural drapes, making her look like some kind of sci-fi Grecian queen. We suppose Timmy T is set to reprise his leading role. Someone make sure Luxury Law gets a contract with him for the press tour, too. We can’t have the leading man cramping Z’s style …