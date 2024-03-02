Movie Theaters Are Doin’ the Most for Dune: Part Two

Photo: Warner Bros Discovery

Dune: Part Two has won over the critics, and now it’s winning over movie lovers and popcorn bucket enthusiasts alike. The Hollywood Reporter predicts the Zendaya-led film is estimated to earn $74 million domestically, almost $20 million more than the first film did back in 2021. It’s playing in 4,071 theaters and to accommodate eager cinephiles, even hosting 3:15 A.M. screenings for those who want to see it in IMAX 70 mm. The decision to move the film from last year to post-Oscars consideration might’ve been a wrong move for Vulture Movie League players who drafted it already but great for Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary as it successfully gets the sand out of all the cracks as the first big blockbuster of the year. Now it just has to catch up to its $190 million price tag.