Dylan Adler Is the Premiere Kombucha Lyricist of Our Time

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in on some of our favorite people in comedy and get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I sat down for a bicoastal chitchat with Dylan Adler (UCB, Rape Victims Are Horny Too, showing off his truly angelic voice all over the internet) about how he’s keeping it together in quar. He explained why he loves to write funny songs about his mental health, got hopeful about the future of virtual comedy shows, and crooned an a cappella, off-the-cuff song about kombucha, lactobacillus, and homophobic relatives that was nothing short of Grammy-bait. He also detailed the fate of he and his twin brother’s short-lived pandemic passion project: “A couple weeks ago, we tried starting a podcast together because we were like Asian, gay, twins: Uh, it sells itself. So we recorded it, and the first episode led to a fight. He was bringing up how he had a higher GPA than me, and so I called off the podcast. Then he Venmo requested me $10 for the $20 mic that we bought on Amazon, so it was like a whole thing.”

You can find Dylan on Instagram at @dylanadler_ and on Twitter at @DylanAdler6.