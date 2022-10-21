Dylan Adler, Musical-Comedy Darling, Joins the Late Late Show Writing Staff

Talent! Photo: Sam Cashell

Comedian Dylan Adler just landed a very fancy new job, proving that when one door closes in the form of getting rejected for a job as a dancer at Universal Studios, another door opens. The musical favorite of the New York comedy scene recently announced he’s moving to Los Angeles, where he’ll join the writing team of CBS’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, a rep for the show confirmed. (Corden is definitely not in the news at all right now for any other reasons, so don’t bother Googling.) Adler was featured as one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know” of 2022; starred in TikTok’s live sketch-comedy series Stapleview; and most recently released an album along with Kelly Bachman, Rape Victims Are Horny Too, based on their live show of the same name. It’s also very important to note that he delivers the best Lin-Manuel Miranda impersonation on the planet. His first day at The Late Late Show will be Monday, October 24.

Adler’s hiring comes at an interesting time in the show’s run. Earlier this year, Corden announced that he will depart the show in summer 2023. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on,” he said. “I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.” Hey, Corden, here’s one more adventure for you: Please get Adler singing on our TV screens stat.

