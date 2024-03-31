Memes Is Risen

Photo: CBS/YouTube

Today is Easter Sunday, the Trans Day of Visibility, and the 25th anniversary of The Matrix premiering. It’s too powerful. Many celebs celebrated at least one of those holidays by wearing bunny ears or (in Kanye’s case) going to the Oxnard Cheesecake Factory. But the world’s posters, they went all out. We’ve rounded up the best Easter memes, celeb celebrations, and other semi-blasphemous content to break Lent. Special shoutout to the TikTok account Jesus (Taylor’s Version) who has been posting overtime with the fan edits in the name of their favorite guy, whoever plays Jesus on The Chosen.

On this Trans Day of Visibility, let's never forget when Jesus came back to show the lads his top surgery scars pic.twitter.com/HMevtgwXxF — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) March 31, 2024

Happy Easter From the John Hinckley Community! pic.twitter.com/rwlmFZfcuU — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) March 31, 2024

Doubting Thomas sticking his finger in Jesus’s wound on Easter pic.twitter.com/ZBEqC1eJfZ — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) March 30, 2024

Jesus of Nazareth? Who was executed as a criminal on Friday? pic.twitter.com/0KdBkb31bf — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) March 31, 2024

happy easter to all who celebrate https://t.co/MEvmX1zLiN — edith puthy (@thottbaio) March 31, 2024