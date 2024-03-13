Everything We Know About Ari Aster’s Next Movie, Eddington

Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK

As a wise philosopher once said: sometimes, after the hardest flop comes the biggest slay. Perhaps that’s what Ari Aster is hoping will happen, given Beau Is Afraid’s disappointing box office performance? For his next movie, Eddington, Aster is once again teaming up with A24. Just like he did for Beau Is Afraid, Aster is writing and directing, in addition to co-producing with Lars Knudsen. One change to the formula is that Oscar-nominated cinematographer Darius Khondji will be the director of photography this time (all of Aster’s previous features were filmed by Pawel Pogorzelski). Will Eddington edge out Beau Is Afraid? Only time will tell. For now, here’s everything we know about the upcoming project.

What’s Eddington about?

All A24 has officially said so far is that the movie is a contemporary western, and that the plot follows “a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.” But there have been rumors since last summer that Eddington will be set in a fictional copper mining town during the COVID-19 pandemic. World of Reel has also previously reported that the film centers on a couple who run out of gas near Eddington and are initially greeted warmly. But when nightfall comes, the town turns into a nightmare.

Who’s in the cast?

Aster is reuniting with Beau Is Afraid’s Joaquin Phoenix. A24 announced on March 24 that Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr. will also be saddling up alongside Phoenix.

When will it come out?

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but production began in March 2024. Maybe the cast can listen to Cowboy Carter to set the mood?