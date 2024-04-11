Good Luck to Glen Powell’s Calves

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Run, little capybara, run. Paramount announced at CinemaCon that Glen Powell will lead Edgar Wright’s take on Stephen King’s dystopian thriller The Running Man (which was first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman). Per Variety, Powell will flex his calf muscles and star as main character Ben Richards, who needs money for his sick daughter and decides to compete on a reality show where armed hunters are sent to kill running contestants. This won’t be the first Running Man movie, of course — Arnold Schwarzenegger, Richard Dawson, Maria Conchita Alonso, and Jesse Venture made one back in 1987. But don’t expect Wright’s version to be the same. When news of this project broke in 2021, Deadline reported that the Baby Driver filmmaker had signed on to a “much more faithful” adaptation of King’s novel. A release date for The Running Man has yet to be announced, but we’d like to point out that the original book is set in 2025. So, you know, if Wright really wants to be faithful, then he should know what year to get this movie in theaters.