A New Edith Piaf Biopic Will Use AI to Re-create Her Voice

Photo: Gaston Paris/Roger Viollet via Getty Images

Call her the Sparrow of AI (or maybe the SpAIrrow of Paris?). A new biopic of French singer Edith Piaf will use artificial intelligence to re-create her voice and an animation of her, Variety reports, with an AI Piaf narrating the film. Warner Music Group has been working with production company Seriously Happy on the film and is currently looking for a studio partner. And, somehow, Piaf’s estate is okay with all of it! Her sisters-in-law, Catherine Glavas and Christie Laume, said, “It’s been a special and touching experience to be able to hear Edith’s voice once again — the technology has made it feel like we were back in the room with her.” The CEO of Warner Music France, Alain Veille, additionally promised that the film would be made “with the utmost respect.” Well, you can’t spell “Edith Piaf biopic” without AI.