Meet Earth’s Newest Ambassador, Elio

Earth has a new ambassador representing us for all of space and it’s… a child? Starring Raven’s Home’s Yonas Kibreab as the titular character Elio for Disney Pixar’s newest project, the film follows the young boy as he accidentally gets abducted by aliens when trying to call his mother Olga, played by Barbie’s America Ferrera, who works discretely as a scientist that decodes alien messages. See, kids. This is why you shouldn’t call your parents for just anything while they’re at work. Even if it’s see if you can open the new bag of bread. The extraterrestrials assume Elio is the leader of Earth, and in the hero’s journey fashion, he plays along with it to save his life and joins a grand council called Communiverse that represents all of space. The intergalactic politicians include Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon. Reach for the stars on March 1, 2024.

