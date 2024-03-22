The Odes of Tammy Faye Will Play the Palace

Photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images

If the Duane Reade on 49th and 6th is out of mascara this fall, you’ll know why. Tammy Faye, a musical based on the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is coming to the Palace Theatre, the first musical to play the venue since its renovation. Tammy Faye features music by Elton John, lyrics by Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters, and a book by James Graham (Finding Neverland). The musical previously played London’s West End, and the two principals are carrying it over the pond. Andrew Rannells will play Jim Bakker, and Katie Brayben will reprise her Olivier Award–winning performance as Tammy Faye, making her Broadway debut. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced. The show will begin previews on October 19, with opening night set for November 14. Get ready to buckle up and hear about how Jesus is inside you, because that’s just how a musical about televangelists written by a bunch of gay guys is gonna go.