Emma Stone and Her ‘Oddities’ Are Credited on Tortured Poets

It turns out Florence Welch wasn’t the only collaborator on Taylor Swift’s “Florida!!!” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. A closer inspection of the album lyric booklet shows a credit for “Emily Jean Stone” for “Oddities” on the song, a.k.a. “When Emma Falls In Love” muse Emma Stone. Stone was forced to choose a name when she became an actor at 16 since Emily Stone was already registered with the Screen Actors Guild. In her personal life, she goes by “Emily,” and Swift has known Stone since they were teenagers, so it makes sense she uses that name her credit. But what the hell does “oddities” mean? Like a bad wedding speech, I looked at the dictionary for inspiration; Merriam-Webster describes oddity as “an odd person, thing, event, or trait” and “the quality or state of being odd.” Was Stone being a li’l weirdo in the studio with her pals Welch and Swift?

Here are our best guesses as to what could encompass “oddities” on a song, from least to most off:

-She’s riling up Swift and Welch so they can get their rage on

-Swift’s trying to help her get nominated for a Grammy

-Stone’s playing backup tambourine again with a bleeding foot

-She’s actually a timeshare owner in Destin

-Stone’s committed a crime and is actually hiding in Florida, leaving a fake Emma Stone walking among us