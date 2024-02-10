2024’s Second Emmys Has Been Scheduled

Photo: Anna Webber/Variety

Ok, we’re finally back to the regular scheduling for awards season. The 2024 Emmys— a different show than last month’s awards, which was delayed by the writer’s strike from 2023— is heading back to the weekend on Sunday, September 15, on ABC and available on Hulu the next day. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced on July 17; a host and producers will be revealed later. They have eight months to figure out how to revitalize the show since it saw the lowest viewership with 4.3 million viewers in an already busy awards/football season. The Emmys will just need a plan for how to get people back; maybe Nathan Fielder will have some ideas.