The Eric Andre Show’s ‘Sexy Season 6’ Is Coming

Get your pizza balls and ranch dressing ready because season six of Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show is on its way. The titular host is 40 now. He’s been in acclaimed TV shows such as The Righteous Gemstones. He’s a fancy movie star thanks to Bad Trip. He’s a media darling due to his former relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. Surely all of these life experiences must have mellowed him out a little? Nope. The trailer for the upcoming season sees Andre back in his role as the agent of chaos and late-night host from hell, pranking strangers on the street, harassing celebrities, and getting naked at every opportunity. “Welcome to sexy season six,” he says. Also featured: an apprehensive Natasha Lyonne, a stunned Jon Hamm, a being-kicked-in-the-balls Diplo, and a host of other stars with soon-to-be-fired PR teams, including Tinashe, Lil Yachty, and Meagan Good.

“Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs,” reads an Adult Swim release. “Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911. Co-hosts include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Kraft Punk, and the mysterious (but soon-to-be iconic) FRIDGE KEEPER.”

“We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far,” says Andre. “We’ve barely recovered.” Find out how the show exceeds its previous astronomical heights of chaos when the series premieres on June 4.