HBO Shares Update That There’s No Euphoria Season 3 Updates

May 28, 2023: It’s starting to feel like we’ll never find out if Zendaya will face any consequences for losing that suitcase of drugs in the last season of Euphoria. Why? Well, HBO says Sam Levinson’s pulpy teen drama won’t be back for another two years at least. “Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, explained in a “State of the HBO Drama” interview, per Deadline. Between Zendaya’s movie-star schedule and the summer of strikes in Hollywood, Euphoria is on standby. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.” If the show is unable to meet deadlines because of, well, everything, HBO will reconsider its plans. “I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later,” Orsi said. “Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the ’24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025.”
Back to square one
March 25, 2024: Euphoria season three is happening, HBO insists — like, really, really, happening. But as Variety reports, the now A-list cast is busy with other projects, the character arcs reportedly have to be reworked to accommodate a time jump, and a production start date is but a pipe dream in Sam Levinson’s head. Minor issues. While the news feels like the network is soft launching a cancellation, it decidedly is not. “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety amid growing uncertainty about the future of the show. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” Let’s hope Euphoria gives us some resolution whenever it returns — Zendaya’s Rue can’t go around owing kingpins a couple of g’s without letting us know how it all shakes out. Maybe Lexi will write a play about it.