The Office Spinoff Is Finding People to Stare Directly Into the Camera

Oh my God! Okay, it’s happening. Everybody stay calm! A spinoff of The Office is about to start onboarding new hires. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) and Domhnall Gleeson (Run) will both star in the upcoming project, which is being produced by Universal Television. We first heard rumors that Dunder Mifflin would be restocking back in September 2023. But Greg Daniels, who is behind the American version of The Office, later clarified to TheWrap that he does not consider this new take to be a reboot. Instead, he likened it to the way that The Mandalorian fits into the Star Wars universe. “Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative,” he said. “But I don’t even know what you would call that.” Sounds like a spinoff to us! Daniels is reportedly working on the show with Nathan for You’s Michael Koman. Further details on who is involved are sparse. If the show is set in the same universe as the beloved NBC workplace comedy, perhaps we can look forward to at least a couple cute cameos from former cast members? Jenna Fischer told People she hasn’t been approached yet. We’re sticking by what we said last year: bring back Creed.