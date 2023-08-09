Have a Psychosexual Office Romance As a Treat

Only a deeply insecure man would jeopardize his sexy office romance with Phoebe Dynevor over a lost promotion. Alden Ehrenreich is Dynevor’s secret fiancé in Sundance hit Fair Play, a film that marries finance drama and psychosexual thriller. The trailer to Chloe Domont’s debut feature tells us that their relationship is considered illicit in the office, which forbids romance between colleagues. Our couple plans to marry anyway — sitting at the peak of the corporate ladder would insulate them from punishment. Too bad only Dynevor gets promoted after a project manager goes apeshit, destroys his office with a golf club, and quits, leaving an open position that the couple was sure would go to Ehreneich. We see him offer feigned praise only to spiral with jealousy. How dare she be more successful than him, get invited to the strip club with the partners, and give into her ambition? She only made half of all the big calls last quarter! They get a drink, she wants to buy him another, and he thinks it’s out of pity. “Now that you’re making more money than me,” he manages pathetically. Clips of heated arguments and heated sex ensue. “Why is it so hard to accept that I deserve that job,” Dynevor cries out. “I never got the shot,” he yells back. Let’s hope the movie, in theaters in September and on Netflix October 13, isn’t as unsexy as that line.

Related