47 New and Returning Shows to Watch This Fall

We’re staring down a fall TV season unlike any other in recent memory, one turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on television production. All but a handful of network TV shows won’t be making their usual post-summer returns until much later in the year, if at all, leaving streaming services and premium networks to swoop in with slates full of programming filmed pre-pandemic — and in a few unusual cases, mid-pandemic.

And yet there’s a thread of comforting familiarity winding through the season’s offerings, which together comprise the usual blend of glossy prestige series, both limited and ongoing; continuations and spinoffs of established properties; and a host of animated and documentary series, two forms that were better-positioned than most to weather the pandemic storm. There are even — gasp — some major awards shows! In short, we are still far from a full-on televisual drought, and there’s still plenty to anticipate in the months to come. Here’s what we’re looking forward to (or at the very least curious about).

September

Away (Netflix, 9/4)

You know what’s better than the complicated interpersonal dynamics of a marriage, stretched tightly across the scaffold of intense public scrutiny and shaped into an episodic TV narrative? That same thing … but in space! Hilary Swank and Josh Charles star in this Netflix drama about a mission to Mars, executive produced by Jason Katims. It is designed to make you cry a little.

The Boys Season Two (Prime Video, 9/4)

The first season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys was kind of a sleeper hit last year. Dark, gritty superheroes feel overplayed, but The Boys has upped the ante by harnessing an effective critique of capitalism to its wry, ultra-violent montages. That pitch-black critique is far and away the most interesting thing about the series, but it’s also got oodles of personality and vim to underscore all that bleakness.

Woke (Hulu, 9/9)

Lamorne Morris, formerly New Girl’s dorky and strange Winston, plays a successful comics artist who tries not to think or talk about racism, until he’s attacked by police and starts to see its effects everywhere. He also starts to see talking animated characters who won’t stop reminding him about it. The comedy’s loosely based on the life of cartoonist Keith Knight, who co-created Woke with Marshall Todd.

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix, 9/10)

Praise the programming powers that be, Kenny Ortega has a new musical series with far less confusing punctuation than the offshoot of his High School Musical on Disney+. Julie and the Phantoms isn’t just a kicky band name: It describes the main character, who gets visited by dead pop-star ghosts who inspire her to follow her musical dreams.

The Duchess (Netflix, 9/11)

U.K.-based Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan writes and stars in this series about a “powerful and problematic” single mum in London juggling relationships with her current boyfriend and her loathed ex, as well as parenting her tween daughter. We expect astronomical things from U.K. comedies helmed by and starring a single auteur woman, so we’ll have our eye on this one.

Coastal Elites (HBO, 9/12)

What was originally conceived as a project for the Public Theater has turned into an HBO production starring Bette Midler, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, and Kaitlyn Dever as individuals each struggling with their own set of circumstances during the time of the coronavirus. Written by playwright/screenwriter Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell), Coastal Elites was shot “under quarantine guidelines,” which places it firmly in the burgeoning pandemic-TV genre.

The Third Day (HBO, 9/14)

This six-episode limited series stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, and Emily Watson in a two-part story — the first three episodes are dubbed “Summer,” the latter three “Winter” — that centers on a mysterious island. No, this is not a remake of Lost.

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 9/14)

Luca Guadagnino, director of Call Me By Your Name, takes us all on another sunny, melancholy sojourn to Italy with his first TV series. Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón star as two American Army brats making their way through teenage-hood and its attendant big, complicated emotions. Notable supporting players include Chloë Sevigny as Grazer’s mother, Kid Cudi as Seamón’s father, and from what we can tell from the trailer, a soundtrack full of wistful piano arpeggios.

Ratched (Netflix, 9/18)

Because every villain deserves an origin story in either movie or TV form, apparently, this Ryan Murphy joint acquaints us with a younger version of the (supposedly) evil Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest as she begins working at a psychiatric hospital in northern California. The good news is that Ratched is played by Sarah Paulson, who is joined by co-stars Judy Davis, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, and many others who look great in late-1940s fashions.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix, 9/18)

So it turns out that the people running a deeply unsafe dinosaur theme park were also running a deeply unsafe kids summer camp. In Netflix’s animated CGI spinoff show, the kids stranded on Isla Nublar’s adventure camp have to fend for themselves while everything falls apart on the island. Much more exciting than the typical camp activities of trust falls and learning to make lanyards.

PEN15 Season Two (Hulu, 9/18)

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle reprise their roles as their middle-school alter egos in the second season of this terrific, intentionally squirm-inducing coming-of-age dramedy. In season two, Maya and Anna continue to blaze new trails in doing embarrassing things that may remind you of the embarrassing things you also did when you were 13.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (9/20)

This year’s Emmy ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handled virtually, so get excited to peek inside the homes of each winner when they accept their statuettes. We predict it will be a big night for Watchmen, and also Room Rater.

Filthy Rich (Fox, 9/21)

It’s kind of like The Righteous Gemstones, but dramatic. A famous televangelist family in the South discovers the patriarch’s three illegitimate children after he dies in a plane crash. Kim Cattrall takes the lead.

WILMORE and The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock, 9/18 and 9/25)

While it would be nice to see Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore get late-night broadcast network gigs rather than being buried on Peacock, it’s a sign of smart programming that Peacock is investing in such smart, funny, exciting late-night talent. Wilmore’s Nightly Show was a real loss when it was cancelled in 2016, and it’s great that he’ll have another crack at late night. Ruffin, meanwhile, has long been one of the major highlights of Seth Meyers’ Late Night, and we’re looking forward to seeing what she does with her own platform.

A Wilderness of Error (FX, 9/26)

This five-part true-crime miniseries adapts Errol Morris’s nonfiction book of the same name to examine the case of an Army surgeon convicted of murdering his family.

Fargo Season Four (FX, 9/27)

The fourth season of Fargo was supposed to debut this spring, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the final episodes slated to go back into production this month, FX is ready to unveil this installment of the anthology series, which stars, among others, Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman in a story about Black and Italian crime families at odds with each other.

The Comey Rule (Showtime, 9/27)

It’s the two-part, four-hour limited series that’s going to set the fall TV season on fire. Okay, that may not be true, but political junkies will likely be curious to see this scripted take on the relationship between former FBI director James Comey (played by Jeff Daniels) and President Donald J. Trump, portrayed by Brendan Gleeson.

The First Presidential Debate (Multiple networks, 9/29)

Minds and hearts will change when President Donald Trump debates Joe Biden in the first of three presidential debates. [Puts hand to earpiece] I’m sorry, we’re hearing that no minds or hearts will change after this debate but it will still be interesting to watch, assuming our country has not disintegrated by then.

October

Connecting … (NBC, 10/1)

Hey, look, it’s another entry in the pandemic-TV genre. This one, from Blindspot’s Martin Gero, tracks the relationships between several friends trying to stay close metaphorically while remaining literally at a distance during quarantine. Yes, it will feature lots of video chats.

Emily in Paris (Netflix, 10/2)

A Darren Star–created romantic comedy, you say? Set in Paris, you say? Starring Lily Collins as what looks a whole lot like a modern-day Carrie Bradshaw navigating life and love and fashion in a big city, you say?? This series, originally set for the Paramount Network before being snapped up by Netflix, is poised to sit comfortably at the intersection of Star’s Sex and the City and Younger, so if that sounds like your thing, plan on saying je t’aime to this one.

Monsterland (Hulu, 10/2)

Streaming services love horror anthologies, especially if they come out around Halloween, and this is Hulu’s latest addition to the genre. All based on stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, the show focuses on characters who have strange encounters with mythical creatures, and includes an enviable cast with Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, Adepero Oduye, and various cryptids.

The Comedy Store (Showtime, 10/4)

Showtime’s five-part documentary about the iconic Los Angeles comedy club could be great or it could be overly fawning; it’s directed by Comedy Store alum Mike Binder, which suggests that the docuseries may not be interested in really wrestling with the messier parts of the store’s legacy. (One wonders, for instance, whether a Comedy Store figure like Chris D’Elia will appear at all, or be ignored entirely.) Still, the promise of a deep dive into the place, including unreleased archival footage, could make it a fascinating watch.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, 10/4)

We wrote about this show in our spring TV preview, and it’s still not out! But at that point we hadn’t yet seen the trailer, which suggests that if nothing else, Showtime’s adaptation of the James McBride novel will be lively, full of scraggly beards, cannon smoke, and lots of yelling. The dream that Ethan Hawke will channel this portrait of abolitionist John Brown lives on.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, 10/4)

Premiering immediately after the delayed season-ten finale (that isn’t really even a finale!) of the shambling corpse that is the original The Walking Dead, this third entry in the zombie franchise immediately sparks interest thanks to two simple words: “limited series.” Yes, this series, which is set ten years after the original and focuses on the first generation raised after the zombie apocalypse, will run for two ten-episode seasons and then call it good, in an admirable display of restraint from a franchise that prior to this didn’t appear to know the meaning of the word.

Soulmates (AMC, 10/5)

AMC gets into the anthology series business with this six-episode endeavor that explores how a scientifically developed soulmate test affects multiple relationships. Sarah Snook of Succession, Kingsley Ben-Adir of High Fidelity, and Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things are among those contemplating their soulmate-possession status.

neXt (Fox, 10/6)

A Silicon Valley tech guru played by John Slattery (okay, sold) develops an A.I. that goes rogue and becomes a threat to national cybersecurity (okay, returned for store credit).

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones (BBC America, 10/7)

“The Faceless Ones” is the missing eighth serial stretch of season four of Doctor Who, which aired in 1967 and then was lost to time. Audio from these episodes remains, and so they have been reimagined with the original audio and new animation.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix, 10/9)

The follow-up to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House, based on Shirley Jackson’s novel, is this season of television horror, inspired by Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw and focused on a young woman who becomes a governess for two (maybe?) creepy kids. Hill House alums Henry Thomas and Carla Gugino show up in supporting roles.

The Bachelorette Season 16 (ABC, 10/13)

Have you seen the gossip about what’s happening in the attempt-at-a-bubble Bachelorette production right now? This season was, of course, delayed, leaving Bachelor Nation with no new content to ride out our quarantine summer, but it’s finally making its way to screens this fall. Just in time, because we couldn’t wait much longer to see how this whole Tayshia/Clare situation plays out.

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO, 10/17)

You still can’t go to a Broadway show, but at least you can watch one on TV. Spike Lee directed this filmed version of David Byrne’s celebrated musical, featuring his solo work from the album of the same name as well as some Talking Heads favorites.

﻿Supermarket Sweep (ABC, 10/18)

Before grocery shopping became a competitive pandemic sport — get in, stay away from everyone, grab your stuff and get out as quickly as possible! — it was a game show in which cart-pushers competed for prizes. Well that game show, Supermarket Sweep, is back, and Leslie Jones will be hosting it while no doubt pep-talking the hell out of contestants.

Superstore Season Six (NBC, 10/22)

In what seems a little like a case of wishful thinking, NBC has chosen this date for the return of Superstore. But we’re willing to join in on the optimism if it means a speedy return to Cloud 9 and the plot threads left dangling by its premature season five ending (that, and what we can only assume will be lots of mask-related humor).

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix, 10/23)

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this limited series based on the 1983 Walter Tevis novel about chess prodigy/pill addict Beth Harmon, who shakes up the male-dominated world of competitive chess. Expect lots of luscious-looking period costumes and intense, direct-to-camera stares from Taylor-Joy.

The Undoing (HBO, 10/25)

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this limited series directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) and written by David E. Kelley, adapter of Big Little Lies. Like that HBO series, this one focuses on mysteries involving very wealthy people.

November

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO, 11/7)

The annual live ceremony that celebrates the Rock Hall honorees was postponed this spring and is now being replaced with a pre-taped HBO special. This year’s honorees, including Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode, will still be celebrated, just not on a stage in Cleveland.

The Crown Season Four (Netflix, 11/15)

The Crown, one of those few lucky shows that managed to mostly complete production on its upcoming season before everything was shut down this spring, is a particularly tantalizing season to have hovering on the TV horizon. Season four will feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, and will feature the show’s first major foray into the Charles and Diana of it all. Some serious, highkey drama that doesn’t also involve the health and welfare of the entire globe? Yes, please.

The Reagans (Showtime, 11/15)

Matt Tyrnauer has made a habit of uncovering dishy material in documentaries about figures like Roy Cohn and Hollywood “pimp to the stars” Scotty Bowers. In this four-part series, he focuses on the Reagan White House, and specifically how Nancy Reagan’s cutesy public image obscured the amount of power she actually had. If you can stomach any more politics talk right after the election, it might be worth not just saying no to this.

Animaniacs (Hulu, 11/20)

Who knows what arcane magicks Hulu has used to revive Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, but the trio of animated Warner siblings are all coming back, alongside Pinky and the Brain, for a new season of animated shenanigans. Who knows if today’s kids will have any reference point whatsoever for the Warner Bros. water tower, or what it means to “try to take over the world,” but we look forward to seeing how the show’s unique blend of nonsense and industry satire adapts to the streaming world.

Date TBD

The following shows have not announced a premiere date yet, but can reasonably be expected to premiere sometime before year’s end.

Between the World and Me (HBO)

Ta-Nehisi Coates’s breakthrough book about systemic racism became a play, and now that play is becoming an HBO special, featuring readings by Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Courtney B. Vance, and Susan Kelechi Watson, an executive producer of the project.

Big Mouth Season Four (Netflix, TBD)

The end of the third season of Big Mouth marked a turning point for the animated adolescents, with the friendship between Nick (Nick Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) completely broken and Jessi (Jessi Klein) on the verge of moving to New York City. Season four will presumably tell us where those relationships go from here, while also providing more quality pep talks from Maurice the Hormone Monster (Kroll) and Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph).

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Somewhere, perhaps on some hard drive in the Netflix offices, there is a folder called Bridgerton that contains the episodes of the upcoming Shonda Rhimes adaptation of the beloved Julia Quinn period romance novels. The show finished filming in March, and although Netflix has yet to announce when Bridgerton will be released, we’re operating under the assumption that they’ll wait for a particularly stressful dark day, and then pull the “release the romance” lever that must be hidden in Ted Sarandos’s office.

City So Real (National Geographic)

Filmmaker Steve James is best known for the documentary Hoop Dreams, but his Starz docuseries America to Me was one of the best things on TV in 2018. City So Real is James’s new docuseries, a multi-episode portrait of Chicago during the 2018 election that will appear on Nat Geo. In a panel for the Television Critics Association, executives hinted that James has continued to shoot and will be expanding the series beyond the original four episodes that ran during January’s Sundance Festival, to bring the portrait of Chicago up through the arrival of COVID-19 and 2020’s massive Black Lives Matter marches.

How to … With John Wilson (HBO)

Produced by Nathan Fiedler and sharing some interesting DNA with Nathan for You, How to … is like a combination first-person documentary and advice series, and it’s inspired in part by Wilson’s experience working for a private investigator. The premise of this series sounds exciting, but almost as exciting is the mere thought of watching thrilling footage of regular, non-masked New Yorkers just going about their day.

Industry (HBO)

What if there were a show that was like Grey’s Anatomy crossed with Billions, set in London? What if it were an HBO/BBC co-production? What if one of its executive producers is Lena Dunham? Surely that’s enough to at least pique your curiosity, right?

Moonbase 8 (Showtime)

Another entry into the blossoming genre of space bureaucracy shows (alongside things like Away and Space Force), this comedy stars John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Armisen as a group of “subpar astronauts” at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator who dream of being chosen to actually go to the moon. The project’s been in development for awhile, but arrives just as we’re all also stuck inside wishing we could leave.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix)

The breakout comedy star of the pandemic, famous for her brilliant TikTok send-ups of Donald Trump, gets her own Netflix variety special, which, according to the streamer, will feature “short interviews, sketches, and more shenanigans,” as well as vignettes about “politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.” Natasha Lyonne is directing, and both Maya Rudolph and Lyonne are on the executive producing team, alongside Cooper herself.

Saturday Night Live season 46 (NBC)

It’s unclear whether SNL will attempt more “At Home”–style shows, as it did last spring during quarantine, or get back to Studio 8H in some capacity, as is reportedly the show’s goal. But one thing’s certain: We’re going to be seeing Maya Rudolph as Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Selena: The Series (Netflix)

Twenty-five years after her death, and 23 years after the Jennifer Lopez biopic, Selena Quintanilla’s life story is coming to Netflix in a scripted series produced and developed by her family. Christian Serratos plays the Chicana icon, and she has been hard at work perfecting her hand choreography.

Social Distance (Netflix)

Another addition to the burgeoning pandemic-TV genre, this series from creator Weisman Graham, who previously wrote for Orange Is the New Black, tracks several tales about people in quarantine, including one played by television’s hottest couple, Becky Ann and Dylan Baker.

