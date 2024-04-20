Prime Video Says ‘Okie Dokie’ to Fallout Season Two

Photo: Prime Video

The sexy ghoul show is coming back for another season. Okay, fine, Fallout has been approved for season two. But calling it the “Why is Walton Goggins so fine as a decaying zombie-like guy?” show works just well. Prime Video announced on April 18 that they are obviously going to renew Fallout for a second season, especially after the love it received from all the vault dwellers, raiders, and super mutants. “The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise,” explained Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.” It is too early to tell when season two will come out; it has only been a little over a week since season one fully dropped. Prime Video probably just wanted to set the world on fire by confirming the news asap.