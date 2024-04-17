The Fallout Fandom Says ‘Hear Me Out’

Photo: Prime Video/YouTube

The smoothskins are out of control. Prime Video’s adaptation of the Fallout games has been well-received, with fans praising the storytelling and world-building. But they’ve also been making awooga noises and unfurling their tongues, Tex Avery-style at The Ghoul. The character played by Walton Goggins does check a lot boxes on the babygirl assessment. Traumatic backstory? Check. Mean to the lead girl, but softens somewhat over time? Check. Cool hat? That’s a big check. Fans on social media are thirsting after The Ghoul, and even shipping him with the vault-dwelling Lucy (Ella Purnell). Nevermind that her meet cute with Maximus (Aaron Morten) is a lot cuter and a lot less meaty. That’s an ass jerky joke, by the way. IYKYK.

This isn’t even the first time the Fallout fandom has gotten hot and bothered for irradiated baddies. Fallout 4 had Hancock, a ghoul who is romanceable by the player character. Players of Fallout: New Vegas can sleep with a ghoul sex worker (whose specialty is bondage and cowgirl vibes, very on-trend for 2024), but they can’t catch feelings. I’ve never encountered stan accounts for Harold and Bob, a ghoul/mutant in Fallouts 1, 2 and 3 who has a tree growing out of his head, but stranger things have happened. Clearly.

I can’t be the only one who thinks Walton Goggins’s Ghoul in Fallout hot, right? pic.twitter.com/oqd3u1Gsoa — rika 🏜️⊃∪∩⪽ era (@rikach0o) April 11, 2024

"omg the cowboy ghoul from the fallout show is hot i can't believe it"



Excuse me? Were you even THERE?? pic.twitter.com/ur0IhZCbD9 — Tucker (@Vulphii) April 14, 2024

"Is the ghoul in the Fallout series hot?"



You COWARD, of course the ghoul is hot - ALL the ghouls in Fallout are hot! No exceptions! — Cookiestraw (@cookiestraw) April 12, 2024

Everyone: ew why do I think the ghoul in the fallout show is so hot what’s wrong with me??

Me, having romanced Hancock: *files nails* — deadkev (@deadkev_) April 13, 2024