The Fallout Fandom Says ‘Hear Me Out’

The smoothskins are out of control. Prime Video’s adaptation of the Fallout games has been well-received, with fans praising the storytelling and world-building. But they’ve also been making awooga noises and unfurling their tongues, Tex Avery-style at The Ghoul. The character played by Walton Goggins does check a lot boxes on the babygirl assessment. Traumatic backstory? Check. Mean to the lead girl, but softens somewhat over time? Check. Cool hat? That’s a big check. Fans on social media are thirsting after The Ghoul, and even shipping him with the vault-dwelling Lucy (Ella Purnell). Nevermind that her meet cute with Maximus (Aaron Morten) is a lot cuter and a lot less meaty. That’s an ass jerky joke, by the way. IYKYK.
This isn’t even the first time the Fallout fandom has gotten hot and bothered for irradiated baddies. Fallout 4 had Hancock, a ghoul who is romanceable by the player character. Players of Fallout: New Vegas can sleep with a ghoul sex worker (whose specialty is bondage and cowgirl vibes, very on-trend for 2024), but they can’t catch feelings. I’ve never encountered stan accounts for Harold and Bob, a ghoul/mutant in Fallouts 1, 2 and 3 who has a tree growing out of his head, but stranger things have happened. Clearly.
@lucyspybaird
uh yes hello, i would like an espresso with a finger on the side thank u🥰#lucymaclean #cooperhoward #theghoul #ghoucy #ghoulcy #fallout #falloutedit♬ original sound - zy.
@jlfett04
Some Ghouls are fine as hell, im also trying to do a lucy edit at the same time 😭 #fallout #falloutedit #falloutprime #theghoul #lucymaclean #waltongoggins #cooperhoward #fallout4 #newvegas #bethesda #foryou #fyp♬ original sound - JLFett04
@banesbounty
The amount of times I heard "Ew" when I said I like Hancock is upsetting now#greenscreen #fyp #fallout #fallouttok #fallouttv #fallout4 #fallout3 #fallouthancock #falloutcharon #falloutghoul #theghoul♬ original sound - Brio 🫶
@butterdog
.....I love my Ghoul Wife.... #fallout #fallout4 #fallout4hancock #CapCut♬ original sound - Mal🍉