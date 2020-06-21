George Stephanopoulos and Pink. Photo: Getty Images

The CDC guidelines put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic have sent a ripple effect of delays and cancellations across the entertainment industry and have put the world of professional sports virtually on hold. With over 7.9 million cases of the virus worldwide, celebrities and civilians alike are still hunkering down at home, even as restrictions begin to ease on a state by state basis. On March 11, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, caught the virus while traveling in Australia for work, marking Hollywood’s first high-profile case of the outbreak. Other actors, such as Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim, soon followed with their respective diagnosis experiences, as did musicians, including Pink, Sara Bareilles, and Sturgill Simpson. As the contagious virus continues to spread, those in the public eye afflicted with the coronavirus, who often have access to testing through private physicians, are urging fans and followers to self-isolate. Tragically, the death toll continues to rise. Here are all the celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

Entertainers

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, the internationally beloved actor shared on Twitter that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus in Australia. Hanks was Down Under to prepare for shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson started to feel cold and flu symptoms. The couple subsequently tested positive for the virus and assured they are isolating themselves during their recovery period. According to a March 16 report from People, after a five-day stay at a Queensland hospital, the couple is now recuperating at a rented home in Australia. They made it back to Los Angeles on March 27, after their two-week quarantine. Upon recovering, Hanks and Wilson announced that they volunteered to donate blood and plasma toward a COVID-19 vaccine on an April 18 episode of Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!

Olga Kurylenko

On March 15, Olga Kurylenko, who starred opposed Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, said she tested positive for the coronavirus. The Ukrainian–born French actress shared the news on Instagram, where she urged followers to take the virus seriously.

Idris Elba

British actor and musician Idris Elba shared a video via Twitter on March 16 to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus. While he said he remains asymptomatic, he decided to go for testing after discovering he was exposed to someone who had been diagnosed with the virus. Elba appears in the video with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who had yet to be tested. He urges viewers to take up global solidarity, social distancing, and soap to combat the spread of the virus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Kristofer Hivju

On March 16, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju said he tested positive for the virus, sharing a photo on Instagram to announce the news. Hivju, best known for his role on Game of Thrones, is self-isolating at home with minor symptoms.

Rachel Matthews

Actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in Frozen 2, said she tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. In a series of Instagram stories, Matthews shared that she had been in self-quarantine for several days. “I’m feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she wrote. “Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions.”

Charlotte Lawrence

On March 17, singer Charlotte Lawrence took to Instagram to share she had tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old artist, whose song “Joke’s on You” appeared on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, urged her followers to keep up with the latest information about the virus: “We have the power to slow this down. So please, please isolate yourself. Stay clean. Stay informed. Stay aware and make others aware. And for the love of God, self fucking quarantine or you’ll be on my shit list.”

Manu Dibango

Cameroonian jazz legend Manu Dibango died on March 24 of COVID-19, according to an announcement on his Facebook page. “It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove,” the post read. “His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible.” The 86-year-old was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for the coronavirus on March 18. Dibango, who was a member of the legendary Congolese ensemble African Jazz, is best known for his 1972 hit “Soul Makossa.”

Chers parents, chers amis, chers fans, Une voix s’élève au lointain… C'est avec une profonde tristesse que nous vous... Posted by Manu Dibango - Officiel on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Mwana FA

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, born Khamis Mwinjuma, confirmed on March 19 that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Mwana FA, one of the most popular artists in his home country, shared a video on Instagram, assuring his followers he was recovering and calling on them to “take care of each other.”

Daniel Dae Kim

On March 19, actor Daniel Dae Kim announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, posting a video on Instagram to share the news. Prior to his diagnosis, Kim was in New York on the set of NBC’s series New Amsterdam. Production of the show has since been postponed. Kim addressed his followers from his home in Hawaii. “Today, even though I’m not 100 percent, I’m pretty close,” he said. He posted on April 23 that he donated plasma after fully recovering. “Glad to be able to donate in the hopes that the antibodies I’ve built up will help others in their fight against #Covid19,” he wrote.

Colton Underwood

On March 20, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood posted a video to his Instagram telling followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that the virus has “been kicking my ass.” The 28-year-old reality star wanted to get the information out that followers should “stay at home, do your part.” Underwood had been practicing social distancing at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents’ house in California. On Good Morning America to promote his new memoir on March 31, Underwood said he was “feeling so much better.”

Andy Cohen

The host of Watch What Happens Live posted to his Instagram on March 20 to say that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Bravo show was on pause until March 30, when Cohen announced he would return to his SiruisXM radio show and Bravo show. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!” he wrote.

Debi Mazar

On March 21, Younger actress Debi Mazar announced on Instagram that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She wrote that she had started feeling ill on March 15 and that so far, her symptoms appear to come and go. Mazar recommended that fans stay at home to combat spread of the virus.

David Bryan

David Bryan, keyboardist and songwriter for Bon Jovi, wrote on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid! It’s the flu not the plague,” he wrote. (Uh, we may disagree with that.) “I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.”

The famed opera singer wrote in a March 22 Facebook message that it was his “moral duty” to announce he has the coronavirus. “My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” he explained. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.” Domingo also “begged” people to “follow the basic guidelines” in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. On March 29, seven days after he announced his positive test, Domingo was hospitalized due to COVID-19, his spokesperson told CNN. “He is doing well and is responding to treatment,” his spokesperson said. In a statement on March 30, Domingo said he was “at home and I feel fine.”

Aaron Tveit

The actor, currently taking time off from Moulin Rouge! as Broadway is dark, announced on March 23 on Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12, and I’m feeling much better,” Tveit wrote. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild — cold like with no fever — as so many are experiencing much more symptoms, as this is a very dangerous virus.” He shared the news alongside a photo of his dog Miles because, he wrote, dogs are “loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!” Since recovering, Tveit has performed on livestreams, including the 90th birthday celebration for Stephen Sondheim.

Natalie Horner

The Cascada singer announced on Instagram on March 23 that she tested positive for COVID-19. She has “a temperature, a bit of a headache” and plans to quarantine for two more weeks after eight days of self-isolation. “My case will most likely be mild, so the most important thing is to protect everyone else who may be at risk,” Horner wrote. “So please continue to STAY HOME!”

Slim Thug

The “Like a Boss” rapper posted to Instagram on March 24 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. “As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive,” he said in a video, adding that he had a fever and cough before he was tested. “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious,” he told fans.

Jackson Browne

The 71-year-old singer-songwriter revealed he tested positive for the virus in an interview with Rolling Stone. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” Browne said. The singer was able to seek out and obtain a test immediately after he developed “a small cough and a temperature.” Browne is spending his time in quarantine listening to music and catching up with friends and family, according to Rolling Stone.

Laura Bell Bundy

Broadway’s original Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical and Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray tested positive for COVID-19, she said in an Instagram video on March 25. “Do not be alarmed: I am okay, I am taking everything in stride,” Bundy told followers. She began self-isolating on March 12 after having a headache, and has been taking herbs recommended by her acupuncturist. On April 30, she joined the original cast of Legally Blonde for a parody performance of “Omigod You Guys Sanitize for Corona!”

Terrence McNally

The legendary playwright died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 81 and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had survived lung cancer. McNally won four Tonys, along with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, and wrote beloved plays such as Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (revived on Broadway in 2019) and popular musicals like Ragtime. “I was always in awe of the superabundance of Terrence’s imagination — it was a fountain of plays and ideas and plots and books for musicals,” Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner told Vulture’s theater critic Helen Shaw.

Floyd Cardoz

The iconic New York and Mumbai chef, who won season three of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, died March 25 after a positive COVID-19 test. He was 59. Cardoz had previously posted to Instagram about going to the hospital after experiencing a fever. He ran restaurants including Bombay Canteen in Mumbai and the since-closed Tabla in New York, and was one of the preeminent chefs in bringing Indian cuisine to American dining.

Mark Blum

The Desperately Seeking Susan star died March 26 from COVID-19 complications, SAG-AFTRA executive vice-president Rebecca Damon announced on Twitter. He was 69. Also active onstage, Blum won an Obie Award in 1989 for the play Gus and Al and acted on Broadway in plays by Neil Simon and Gore Vidal. He more recently appeared in TV series such as Succession, You, and Mozart in the Jungle.

It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7 — Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020

Scarface

The famed rapper said in a new interview with Willie D that he has been battling a long and difficult bout with COVID-19. “Don’t play no games with it,” Scarface impressed upon listeners, saying his symptoms included vomiting, fever, pneumonia, and even kidney failure. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants… People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.” He added that he hopes he is on the tail end of his illness now since he has been dealing with it “for so long,” saying of the experience, “It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up.”

Doris Burke

The ESPN NBA announcer told Adrian Wojnarowski that she tested positive for COVID-19 on his Woj Pod on March 27. “I could not be out of bed for more than five minutes,” she said of her symptoms, which began to arise March 14. Burke has worked for ESPN since 1991 and also covers the NBA for ABC.

John Prine

The folk-music icon died due to the coronavirus on April 7, after previously being hospitalized, his family confirmed. He was 73. “I sat with John — who was deeply sedated — in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” his wife Fiona, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined separately, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share.” Prine released his first album in 1971 and became beloved for his emotionally honest, often humorous lyrics. He recovered from squamous cell cancer in 1998, which affected his singing afterward. He won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award this year and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Jan Howard

The Grand Ole Opry stalwart who made songs like “Evil on Your Mind” famous in the ’60s died on March 28 due to the coronavirus, the Opry announced in a statement. A member of the Opry since March 1971, she had celebrated her 91st birthday on March 13. She also wrote poems and the autobiography Sunshine and Shadow.

Joe Diffie

A hit-making country songwriter and performer who began recording his own music in the 1990s, Diffie died of COVID-19 complications on March 29, according to Rolling Stone. He had announced his positive test on March 27. He was 61 years old. Diffie hot No. 1 on Billboard’s country songs chart five times, for songs including “Pickup Man,” “Home” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).” He later became a host for Tulsa’s country station KXBL, and most recently released the vinyl compilation Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie in 2019.

Ken Shimura

The popular Japanese TV comedian died on March 29 due to the coronavirus at age 70, according to Japanese media. He had first been hospitalized with fever and pneumonia on March 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23. Shimura had been a member of comedy band the Drifters for over a decade and later became a popular solo performer.

Adam Schlesinger

The 52-year-old Emmy and Grammy Award–winning Fountains of Wayne member and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend music supervisor was hospitalized for more than a week and on a ventilator before dying of complications to COVID-19 on April 1.

Wallace Roney

The jazz trumpeter, who had performed with Chick Corea and learned from Miles Davis, died due to COVID-19 complications on April 1. His fiancé, Dawn Felice Jones, confirmed the news to NPR. Roney, who was 59, was hospitalized in New Jersey on March 25. He had earned a Grammy in 1994 for the album A Tribute to Miles, on which Roney played Davis’s trumpet parts alongside the four surviving members of the Miles Davis Quintet.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

A Tony Award winning Broadway performer and screen actor, Mitchell announced on Twitter on April 1 that he was positive for the coronavirus, but was not experiencing acute symptoms. He has since joined Broadway stars on livestream performances like Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday tribute.

I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! - Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020

Cristina

New wave pop singer Cristina died on April 1st after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to The Guardian. Cristina, born Cristina Monet-Zilkha, was best known for her 80’s era dance-pop songs like “Disco Clone” and “Things Fall Apart.” She was 61 years old.

Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Ellis Marsalis Jr., a celebrated New Orleans jazz pianist who raised and mentored four jazz musician sons, died on April 1st at the age of 85. Marsalis had been hospitalized earlier this week and tested for coronavirus, with son Branford confirming the cause of death was due to complications stemming from COVID-19, according to the New York Times. Marsalis rose to prominence as a jazz pianist in the 50’s and 60’s before becoming a music educator in the 70’s. He served as a music mentor to his four sons: Branford, a saxophonist; Delfeayo, a trombonist; Jason, a drummer; and Wynton, a trumpeter and composer who currently serves as the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Marsalis was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ali Wentworth

The 55-year-old comedian told Instagram on April 1 that she tested positive for the virus and that she was experiencing a “high fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest.” She had to be quarantined from her family, including her husband Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos. “I am one of the lucky ones,” she wrote on Instagram on April 13, when she exited her self-quarantine.

Ray Benson

The leader of country band Asleep at the Wheel announced on March 31 he’d tested positive for COVID-19. “Been feeling tired for about 10 days!” he wrote on Facebook, explaining that he’d tried to get a test since March 21. “Hoping for the best don’t have the usual symptoms but feel tired head ache no fever no cough!! I’ll be ok sure do miss playin music and seein everyone! Stay well this shits serious!!”

YNW Melly

Rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward County Jail. His official Instagram account announced the news and states that he’ll be filing a motion for early release due to his diagnosis. Melly is in jail awaiting a double murder charge to which he pleaded not guilty in 2019. He was denied release from prison on April 14.

Julie Bennett

The voice actor known for playing Cindy Bear in The Yogi Bear Show died March 31 due to COVID-19, her friend Mark Scroggs confirmed to Variety. Bennett was 88. She later worked on shows like Bugs Bunny, The Bullwinkle Show, and the animated Spider-Man, on which she voiced Aunt May from 1997–98. Later, she had a 20-plus-year career as a personal manager under the name Marianne Daniels.

Sara Bareilles

Weeks after her show Waitress closed early in London, the singer-songwriter said in an April 2 Instagram Story that she had the coronavirus and is “fully recovered.” She had a “couple of rough days,” she later clarified, “but I promise I’m fine.” Bareilles’s castmate Gavin Creel previously told Rosie O’Donnell that he thought he had the virus during her March 22 online benefit, and that another Waitress castmate (who wasn’t Bareilles) had tested positive. “I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love,” Bareilles said. “And just really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

Christopher Cross

The pop-rock singer posted to Facebook on April 3 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “This is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had,” Cross wrote. “For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world.” Known for his No. 1 hits “Sailing” and the theme to the 1981 movie Arthur, Cross was the first of two performers to win all four general-category Grammy Awards in a single night (before Billie Eilish this year).

Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19... Posted by Christopher Cross on Friday, April 3, 2020

Pink

The singer discussed her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram Friday, April 3, saying she had visited her doctor after she and her three-year-old son started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in March. After quarantining for two weeks, she subsequently tested negative. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Marianne Faithfull

The singer and actress was hospitalized in London for coronavirus, her management confirmed on Saturday. Faithfull, who is 74, is “stable and responding to treatment,” according to Rolling Stone. Performance artist and friend of Faithfull Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone that Faithfull had checked herself into the hospital last Monday. She then tested positive for COVID-19 and developed pneumonia. Faithfull has a history of health issues, including hepatitis C and breast cancer, in addition to struggles with addiction and anorexia. On April 22, she announced on Instagram that she had checked out of the hospital. “She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

Lee Fierro

The Jaws actress, whose grieving mother character Mrs. Kintner memorably slapped Roy Schneider’s Chief Brody in the film, died at the age of 91 due to complications from coronavirus.

John Taylor

The Duran Duran bassist revealed on Instagram April 5 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 back in March after experiencing symptoms, but says, “I came out of it feeling okay.”

John Benjamin Hickey

On break from directing a Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, Hickey told fans during an April 2 Broadway.com performance that he had tested positive for the virus and experienced two weeks of symptoms. “I clearly came through it and am two and a half weeks now symptom-free and feel great,” he said. “Given everything we’re hearing and understand about it now, I consider myself profoundly lucky.”

Jay Benedict

The actor, who appeared in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises among other movies and TV roles, died of coronavirus-related complications at 68, his manager told USA Today on April 6. Benedict also had a role on Emmerdale in the U.K. during the ’90s. Pierce Brosnan posted an Instagram tribute to Benedict, whom he had been friends with for “forty years and change.” “Life was so much fun with Jay, on stage and off, we laughed a lot at the world around us, at our selves, saw the funny side of life always,” he wrote.

Allen Garfield

The character actor with roles in Nashville, The Stunt Man, The Conversation and Beverly Hills Cop II died at 80, his sister confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on April 7. Garfield’s Nashville co-star Ronee Blakely said in a Facebook tribute he had died of COVID-19. “I hang my head in tears; condolences to family and friends,” she wrote.

Jennifer Aydin

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram video, Aydin revealed that she has contracted coronavirus and is quarantining in Paramus, NJ away from her husband, Bill Aydin, and their 5 children. She began feeling symptoms including extreme fatigue and a cough on March 30th. “I hope everyone is well and staying home, ’cause right now that’s what we have to do,” says Adin, in the video. “We have to stay home to prevent the spread of this awful disease. Remember guys, we’re in this together. Stay safe, be well.” She spoke with HollywoodLife on an Instagram Live Q&A about “beating the coronavirus” on April 24.

Ahmed Ismail Hussein

The icon of Somali music died at 91 due to the coronavirus, according to an April 8 statement from Kayd Somali Arts and Culture. Performing since the 1950s, he was known as the “King of Oud” for playing the guitarlike Middle Eastern instrument. “He was one of the founding fathers of modern Somali music,” writes Hanna Ali, Kayd’s artistic director.

On behalf of all of us here at Kayd family and our Board of Trustees, we send our deepest condolences to Hudeydi’s family, fans, Somalis accross the world and his fellow Somali artists and we will endeavour to keep his iconic legacy alive 💔 pic.twitter.com/O97a3ojOA7 — Kayd (@KaydSomaliArts) April 8, 2020

Todd Chrisley

The star of TLC’s Chrisley Knows Best revealed he had recently been hospitalized for COVID-19 on the April 8 episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions. He was hospitalized for over four days, he said, and experienced symptoms for three weeks. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” Chrisley said. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

Sturgill Simpson

Country singer Sturgill Simpson announced he contracted COVID-19 in a lengthy Instagram post in which he expressed disappointment and anger with the American healthcare system. According to his caption, a doctor refused to test Simpson for the virus despite his symptoms and recent travel to Western Europe. He later tested positive for COVID-19 after finding a drive-through testing facility with his wife. Simpson wrote that a nurse told him that “the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet,” referring to the CDC and the White House. Simpson is currently recovering in quarantine.

Tim Brooke-Taylor

The comedian and actor, who’s perhaps best known for his roles in The Goodies and panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, died at the age of 79 due to coronavirus complications. Tim Brooke-Taylor’s career in the English entertainment industry was prevalent for more than half a century.

Nick Cordero

The Waitress actor has been in the hospital since early April, after an initial case of pneumonia. On April 6, his wife, Amanda Kloots, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after two negative tests. He was put on an ECMO machine to help breathing, she said on April 11, and then put on a ventilator and kidney dialysis, as well. That same day, he went into emergency surgery after the ECMO stopped blood flow to his right leg. On April 18, Kloots shared on her Instagram Story that Cordero would need to have his right leg amputated due to blood clotting. Days after that procedure, Cordero went into septic shock and developed a fever, which is then became controlled, Kloots said on April 28, and delayed plans to remove him from his ventilator. Cordero showed “early signs” of waking up from his coma on May 6, his wife said, adding on May 11 that he had become able to understand commands. On May 13, Cordero awoke from his coma, although Kloots added that doctors were still trying to fight an infection in his lungs. A week later, on May 20, Kloots said on her Instagram Story that “things are going downhill at the moment” with Cordero, although she did not specify about his condition.

George Stephanopoulos

The ABC anchor announced his positive test on an April 13 episode of Good Morning America, saying he has been largely asymptomatic. His wife, Ali Wentworth, announced her positive test on April 1 and said she’d “never been sicker.” Stephanopoulos had already been self-quarantining due to his wife’s diagnosis. On April 21, he tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and volunteered to donate plasma in a trial.

Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 21, 2020

Danny Burstein

The Moulin Rouge! actor and six-time Tony nominee detailed his experience with COVID-19 in a Hollywood Reporter guest column on April 13. Days after Broadway closed on March 12, he felt symptoms including a fever “around 101.6” and days of coughing blood. He got tested along with other Moulin Rouge! company members, but never received his results. (Co-star Aaron Tveit announced a positive COVID-19 test on March 23.) On March 22, he went to the hospital after nearly fainting, where he then tested positive for the coronavirus, along with having double pneumonia. He left the hospital on March 27 and is still recovering at home. “I was surrounded by death and I knew that the longer I stayed in the unit, the greater my chances were that eventually it would be me the nurses were talking about,” he wrote of the experience.

Ann Sullivan

The former Disney painter and animator, who worked such films as The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 91 due to COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Babyface

Ahead of his April 18 Instagram beat battle with Teddy Riley, Kenneth Edmonds, a.k.a. Babyface, revealed that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote on April 10, his 62nd birthday. “It’s an incredible scary thing to go through, my friends,” he added of the virus. His family has now tested negative and is recovering.

Philippe Nahon

The French actor, who’s perhaps best known for his cinematic collaborations with director Gaspar Noé, died at the age of 81. This was due to “a long illness” that was further aggravated by a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Nahon’s wife confirmed his passing to Le Monde.

Gene Shay

Philadelphian folk DJ Gene Shay died due to coronavirus complications on Friday, April 17, according to the Associated Press. WXPN-FM station manager Roger LaMay, where Shay’s weekly “Folk Show” ran until 2015, confirmed that the DJ had been hospitalized in the weeks leading up to his death. “He was a giant in terms of his impact on artists and the music. And to do it for close to 60 years is extraordinary,” LaMay said.

Henry Grimes

The icon of free jazz died on April 15 at 84 due to COVID-19, WBGO reports. Known for playing bass, he began his career in the late 1950s working with Sonny Rollins, Don Cherry, and Cecil Taylor, before losing his instrument in a hard financial situation at the end of the 1960s. He returned to music in 2002 thanks to the work of Margaret Davis, an advocate of jazz, who gave him a new bass.

Matthew Seligman

The bassist and former Soft Boys member who performed with David Bowie died due to the coronavirus on April 17, Variety reports. Seligman had been in a coma for two weeks in a London hospital. Seligman notably performed with Bowie at the 1985 Live Aid show, and also performed with Morrissey, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, and the Thompson Twins. “I’m profoundly grateful to have played music with him — you could really see his face light up like a full moon when he listened back to a take he enjoyed,” Soft Boys singer Robyn Hitchcock wrote on Facebook.

Wreckless Eric

The English rock singer-songwriter has tested positive for COVID-19, he wrote on his blog on April 19. “I felt deeply disturbed when I got the news and quite emotional,” he wrote. “If I’m honest about this I’m vaguely / acutely worried in the back of my mind that I might suddenly go downhill and die, but I find getting older is a business of constantly facing up to one’s own mortality.”

Jennifer Wayne

The country musician and granddaughter of John Wayne posted on Instagram about her experiences with the coronavirus. “I’ve been struggling with whether or not to share, because to be honest it’s kind of rocked me and I wasn’t sure that putting it on a public platform was right for me,” she wrote. In the photo, she holds a card reading, “3 Things I’m grateful for … 1. My parents did not get the virus. 2. My body, which I have so harshly judged in the past, fought it off and kept me healthy. 3. I have had incredible family and friend support. I am a lucky girl.”

Fred the Godson

The New York rapper died due to COVID-19, according to an April 23 Instagram post by his friend DJ Self. The prolific rapper was 35 years old and had released his most recent mixtape, Payback, in late March — his second project of 2020, after the Jay Pharoah collaboration Training Day. “Was loved by many,” DJ Self wrote in a tribute. “Never heard one bad thing about you.”

Roy Horn

The illusionist and half of the duo Siegfried and Roy, died due to the coronavirus on May 8, his publicist told CNN, at 75 years old. Horn performed his act in Las Vegas with Siegfried Fischbacher for four decades, until being attacked by a tiger during a 2003 performance and subsequently retiring. “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Fischbacher said in a statement. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Tony Shalhoub

The actor, currently on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, said on the Peacock At-Home Variety Show that he and wife Brooke Adams had recovered from COVID-19. “It was a pretty rough few weeks,” he said. “But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.” Shalhoub had appeared on the special to perform his germaphobic character Adrian Monk from the USA show Monk.

Ty

The Nigerian and British rapper, nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2004 for his album Upwards, died due to the coronavirus, the Guardian reported on May 7. He was 47. Ty had worked with rappers De La Soul and Speech, and released his final album, A Work of Heart, in March 2018. He was working with rappers Rodney P and Blak Twang in the supergroup Kingdem.

Damian Kulash

The OK Go singer wrote in a letter to fans that he and his wife had recovered from the coronavirus. “I caught the coronavirus early, when there were only six known cases in California, all of them hundreds of miles from L.A., where I live,” he revealed. “My symptoms lasted forever, but were only genuinely scary for a day and a half.” Kulash’s wife, he wrote, spent days “bedridden” in the hospital.

A letter from Damian: I caught the coronavirus early, when there were only six known cases in California, all of them... Posted by OK Go on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Zoey Deutch

The Politician actor told Vulture about her experience in quarantine, including that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Deutch tested positive “before the shutdown,” she said. “I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to,” she added. “I’m okay now. I’m so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay.”

Andrea Bocelli

The Italian opera singer shared on Facebook that he had tested positive for the virus back in March, but had made a “swift and full recovery” by the end of the month. Bocelli went on to perform a “Music for Hope” concert on Easter Sunday, which broke YouTube records with 28 million views in its first 24 hours. In his post, Bocelli explains that he did not want to “unnecessarily alarm” his fans with his diagnosis, nor violate his family’s privacy. Now that he has recovered, Bocelli plans to donate his blood plasma to aid treatment of the coronavirus.

D.L. Hughley

The comedian shared in a video on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse during a stand-up set at Nashville’s Zanies comedy club. After initially being treated for dehydration and extreme exhaustion, Hughley eventually tested positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic. “They ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” Hughley said in the video. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms I didn’t have. Flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have. Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, I didn’t have. A cough, a low-grade fever, I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

Athletes

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to catch coronavirus on March 11, prompting the NBA to suspend the 2019–2020 season. Prior to testing positive for the virus, Gobert purposely touched press conference microphones as a joke, a moment captured on video. He subsequently apologized for his actions in an Instagram post: “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Donovan Mitchell

On March 12, Rudy Gobert’s Utah Jazz teammate, all-star forward Donovan Mitchell, confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus. He took to Instagram to assure fans that he would actively monitor his health condition and the global status of the pandemic.

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal Football Club, was diagnosed with the virus on March 12. The 37-year-old club manager and former player was the first in England’s football Premier League to test positive for coronavirus. According to an official club statement, the team’s training center has since been closed, and Arteta is self-isolating in line with public health guidelines.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

On the evening of March 12th, Chelsea Football Club striker Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old player went for testing after coming down with a mild cold earlier in the week. A day after announcing his diagnosis, Hudson-Odoi tweeted to share that he has recovered from the virus and is isolating himself from the public. He hopes to be “back on the pitch very soon.”

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Fernando Gaviria

Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria shared a video on Instagram to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. He contracted the virus after racing for Team Emirates as part of the UAE Tour. “I know there’s been a lot of rumors about my health,” Gaviria said. “Exams have found that I am positive for coronavirus, but I am feeling good.”

Dmitry Strakhov

On March 12, it was confirmed that Russian ProTour cyclist Dmitry Strakhov had tested positive for coronavirus. Like Gaviria, Strakhov was diagnosed after participating in the UAE Tour. Strakhov was subsequently hospitalized in Abu Dhabi.

Christian Wood

Christian Wood became the first NBA player outside of the Utah Jazz roster to test positive for the virus, a source told ESPN on March 14. The Detroit Pistons power forward remains “in isolation and under the care of team medical staff,” per an official Pistons team statement.

Kevin Durant

Two-time NBA championship winner and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, telling sports outlet The Athletic that he is feeling fine despite his diagnosis. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said. “We’re going to get through this.” Durant is one of four Nets players to contact the virus.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi became the second player from the Italian soccer team Juventus to test positive for coronavirus on March 17, nearly a week after fellow Turin club player Daniele Rugani announced he contracted the virus. Matuidi, who won the world cup with the French national team in 2018, has been in voluntary isolation since last week, according to an official Juventus statement.

Sean Payton

Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints, became the first individual tied to the NFL to test positive for coronavirus. Payton confirmed the news to ESPN on March 19.

Marcus Smart

Celtics player Marcus Smart announced on Twitter on March 19th that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested 5 days prior and has been in isolation since then. Smart maintains that he has “no symptoms” and “feels great.” On March 19th, the Los Angeles Lakers released a statement that two of their players have also tested positive for coronavirus. Both players “are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician,” said the statement. The statement did not release the names of the players who tested positive.

Paolo and Daniel Maldini

Paolo Maldini, the technical director of Italian soccer club powerhouse AC Milan, and his son, Daniel Maldini, a forward for AC Milan’s youth team, both tested positive for the coronavirus. “Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” the club said in a statement. “They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, confirmed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she also tested positive for the coronavirus. Elba said that she wasn’t “surprised” by the news and isn’t showing any symptoms. She also flew to New Mexico to be with her husband, who was in the state for work. “We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she explained. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

Jason Collins

The retired NBA player, who played 13 seasons on a number of teams, tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reported on March 24. Collins told the outlet he first had a “terrible headache” and added, “A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest.”

Patrick McEnroe

The ESPN broadcaster and decorated former doubles tennis player announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a March 31 Twitter video. After 11 days of self-quarantining due to “minor symptoms,” he got a drive-through test in Westchester County, New York. “It was very well-organized, very safe, and obviously I got the test back very quickly,” he said of the drive-through facility. “I feel fine, my symptoms have passed, I feel really 100 percent.”

Brian Allen

The Los Angeles Rams center became the first NFL player to announce a positive COVID-19 test April 15 on Fox Sports. He felt symptoms during training in March, which have since subsided, but he has not regained taste and smell. A Rams statement clarified that Allen is “feeling good.”

Von Miller

Broncos star Von Miller confirmed his positive diagnosis to Denver’s 9News on April 16. “I’ve just been here in the crib, and I started to get a little cough,” he explained. “You know, I have asthma, and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend … she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough, it didn’t sound normal.” The linebacker says he’s “still Von,” and doesn’t feel “sick or hurting or anything like that.” So far, he is the first member of the Broncos’ organization known to test positive.

Politicians

Boris Johnson

On March 27, U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted a video explaining that he himself was diagnosed with the virus. “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he captioned it. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.” He was admitted to the hospital in early April, eventually spending three days in ICU, and was ultimately discharged on April 12.

Prince Charles

A spokesperson for the heir to the British throne said on March 25 that Prince Charles had tested positive for the coronavirus and was displaying mild symptoms. The Duchess of Cornwall tested negative and is now isolating with her husband in Scotland. The queen recently saw Prince Charles on March 12, but is herself “in good health,” according to the spokesperson.

Rand Paul

On March 22, Rand Paul became the first United States Senator to test positive for the coronavirus. The news was relayed on his official Twitter account, where a spokesperson said he’s “doing fine” and in self-quarantine. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the statement said. “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

Masoumeh Ebtekar

The vice president of Iran was diagnosed with the virus on February 27, making her the seventh government official to test positive in a country afflicted with over 14,000 cases of coronavirus.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

On March 12, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a brief trip to the U.K. According to an official statement from the prime minister’s office, Grégoire Trudeau and her husband will be in self-isolation for a period of two weeks.

Francis Suarez

Miami mayor Francis Suarez announced he had contracted the virus on March 13, sharing a video in an effort to allay fears about his symptoms. Since his diagnosis, he has been sharing daily “digital journals” to update the public on his condition and local government efforts to fight the pandemic.

In my fifth digital journal, I explain how my condition directly ties into the importance of social distancing, as well as another bold action the @CityofMiami is now taking to promote that. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/oM3dB4wK47 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 17, 2020

Begoña Gómez

The Spanish government announced that the wife of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez tested positive for the virus on March 14. The announcement came soon after Sánchez announced sweeping state measures to curb the spread of the virus. The country is currently on lockdown.

Karl von Habsburg

On March 17, Karl von Habsburg, the archduke of Austria, confirmed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The archduke, who heads the historic House of Habsburg-Lorraine, has been in self-quarantine since March 12 after testing positive for the virus. He called into Austrian TV network oe24 to inform the public of his condition: “It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague. I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

Prince Albert II

Prince Albert II of Monaco has become the second royal and the first head of state to contract the virus, testing positive on March 19. The 62-year-old prince is working from his home and receiving treatment, according to an official palace statement.

Mario Díaz-Balart

On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican Representative for Florida’s 25th congressional district, was notified that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was the first U.S. lawmaker to contract the virus.

Ben McAdams

Later in the evening on March 18, Utah Democrat Ben McAdams tested positive for the virus. McAdams, a representative for Utah’s 4th district, released a statement on Twitter to share the news. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine,” he wrote.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

Maria Teresa

The Spanish princess of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal to die due to the coronavirus on March 26. Her brother, Prince Sixto Enrique, confirmed her death at age 86. She was a distant cousin of King Felipe VI and had a funeral in Madrid on March 27.

Industry

Chris Cuomo

The CNN host, and New York state governor Andrew’s brother, confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 31. He will continue to host his evening show, Cuomo Prime Time, in the comfort of his basement. “I am quarantined in my basement, which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!” he joked. “We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” Cuomo left quarantine in his basement on April 20.

James Dolan

Madison Square Garden chairman and New York Knicks owner James Dolan announced his positive coronavirus diagnosis on March 28. “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms,” a statement confirmed. “He continues to oversee business operations.”

Harvey Weinstein

The New York Post confirmed reporting by the Niagara Gazette that Harvey Weinstein had tested positive for COVID-19 in an upstate New York prison. His lawyers told Vulture March 23 that they had not been notified about his condition.

Jeff Shell

The CEO of NBC announced in an email that he had tested positive for coronavirus. “Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in L.A. and am improving every day,” he wrote in an update about how the network is responding to the pandemic. He also acknowledged an NBC technician, Larry Edgeworth, who died from the virus, writing, “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and co-workers.”

Lucian Grainge

Lucian Grainge, one of the most powerful music executives in the business, tested positive for coronavirus on March 15. Grange, the CEO of Universal Music Group Inc., is undergoing treatment at UCLA Medical Center. Two weeks prior to his diagnosis, he celebrated his 60th birthday in the company of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Irving Azoff, chairman of Azoff MSG entertainment, a talent management venture with Madison Square Garden.

Andrew Watt

On March 16, record producer and musician Andrew Watt announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The 29-year-old, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Cardi B, shared the news in a series of notes posted on Twitter, writing about his struggle to obtain testing. Although he was denied testing at a hospital, he was able to receive a test from a private doctor. Watt implored young people to take the virus seriously: “To have the mentality ‘I’m young this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,” he wrote. “Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother… it’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team.”

Record producer/musician Andrew Watt urges everyone to take Coronavirus seriously after testing positive. pic.twitter.com/yjXu85iqKw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020

Alan Merrill

The performer and songwriter known for the hit “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” made famous by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, died at 69 due to COVID-19 on March 29, according to a Facebook post by his daughter Laura. He first thought he had a cold and had been working on a new album, according to Laura. “We probably won’t be able to mourn him properly with a funeral,” she writes. “I just lost the greatest love of my life and won’t be able to hug anyone because I’ve been exposed and need to self quarantine for two weeks….alone.”

Maria Mercader

CBS announced on March 29 that Mercader, who worked in talent development for the network, where she spent over 30 years of her career, died from the coronavirus at age 54. The winner of a 2004 Business Emmy for her work on CBS Sunday Morning, Mercader had covered breaking news for nearly three decades, from Princess Diana’s death to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” said Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News. “I called Maria a warrior. She was. Maria was a gift we cherished.”

Andrew Jack

The dialect coach for the Lord of the Rings movies, who also played Major Caluan Ematt in recent Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens, died March 31 due to the coronavirus, his rep told TMZ. Jack was 76 and set to work on The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. His wife, who is quarantined away from his England home in Australia after a recent trip, tweeted that Jack tested positive two days before. “He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him,” she wrote.

Brooke Baldwin

The CNN Newsroom anchor announced on April 3 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She had previously been working in the network’s New York office. “I am OKAY,” she wrote on Instagram, describing recent symptoms, including “chills, aches, fever.” Baldwin added, “I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.” She reflected on her experiences with the virus for CNN on April 20, writing, “It took a full two-week beating on my body.”

Hal Willner

Saturday Night Live’s longtime music producer died due to the coronavirus, Variety confirmed April 7. He was 64. Willner previously tweeted he was “In bed on upper west side” with a map of coronavirus cases on March 28. Along with his work on SNL, Willner made music with performers from Lucinda Williams to Lou Reed and brought musicians together for extravagant tribute performances, including to classic Disney music and Thelonious Monk. Various SNL stars remembered Willner on social media, including John Mulaney, who wrote, “I liked you in my life so much. When I got horrible reviews you sent me a full email of Lou Reed quotes on how to view critics. It meant so much to me. You changed my way of thinking on how to make stuff. You made what you wanted w/ the people you loved.”

Allen Daviau

The five-time Oscar–nominated cinematographer died due to COVID-19 on April 15, his friend Colman Andrews announced on Twitter. Daviau had a long association with Steven Spielberg, beginning his feature film career on E.T. the Extraterrestrial in 1982. The movie earned him his first Academy Award nomination, and he would quickly earn two more working with Spielberg on The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun. In the early ’90s, he earned two more nominations for Avalon and Bugsy, both directed by Barry Levinson. His final feature film was the Hugh Jackman–starring horror Van Helsing in 2004, although he also shot many shorts and documentaries throughout his career. “RIP Allen Daviau, my friend of almost 60 years, cinematographer and bon vivant, five-time Academy Award nominee, dining companion extraordinaire, pure soul,” Andrews wrote.

RIP Allen Daviau, my friend of almost 60 years, cinematographer and bon vivant, five-time Academy Award nominee, dining companion extraordinaire, pure soul, who left us last night at the MPTF Hospital, his longtime home, after contracting COVID-19. Salut, mon ami. — Colman Andrews (@Colmanandrews) April 16, 2020

Todd McShay

The ESPN football analyst will sit out draft coverage after contracting the coronavirus, he revealed on Twitter on April 23. “For now, I just want to say I miss you all,” McShay wrote. “I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”

Lesley Stahl

The 60 Minutes anchor described her experience with COVID-19 on the May 3 episode of the newsmagazine show. Stahl had “almost every symptom you can imagine,” she said, including pneumonia, and was hospitalized but has since recovered. “One of the rules of journalism is ‘Don’t become part of the story,’ but instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than 1 million Americans who did become part of it,” she said.

Influencers

Deray

Activist, educator, and podcast host Deray McKesson tweeted his COVID-19 diagnosis on April 15, about a week after he first lost his sense of taste. “The doc expects me to recover fully, told me to call if I have any chest pains,” McKesson said.

Arielle Charnas

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Arielle Charnas, who runs the popular Instagram account Something Navy, announced on March 18 that she had tested positive for the virus. In an Instagram post on her personal account, she shared her recovery plan and listed her symptoms. Her diagnosis comes a day after she shared a post revealing she wasn’t feeling well. “I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono,” Charnas wrote. “I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else. It feels like we’re all in a bad dream right now but I’m determined to bring back some normalcy to our lives.”

Paul L. Vasquez

The internet star famous for his “double rainbow” YouTube video died on May 9 after being tested for COVID-19, according to People. He was 57 years old. Vasquez, nicknamed “Bear” by friends, posted a 2010 video of his shock at a double rainbow that led him to earn a People’s Choice Award nomination.