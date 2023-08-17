Say ‘FBoy, F-Hi’ to the Cast of FBoy Island Season Three

Now on the CW, still with Nikki Glaser. Photo: STXtelevision

HBO Max may have ghosted FBoy Island, but you can’t get rid of an FBoy that easily. The dating show has bounced back with a new boo, the CW, for season three, and just announced the full cast. As rumored, our three women include Katie Thurston, who’s ready to subject herself to more male idiocy just two years after starring on The Bachelorette. There’s also Hali Okeowo, a 28-year-old model, and Danielle Grace, a 33-year-old triple-threat “influencer, real estate investor and swimwear brand founder” who joked to Entertainment Weekly that she “may or may not have lost a bet” to go on the show. But we know you’re not here for them — you’re here for the guys. This year’s batch of 21 FBoys and Nice Guys includes such horrific job pairings as “DJ/health care consultant” and “auditor/comedian,” not to mention a Chippendales dancer, a yoga teacher, and the brother of last season’s Mercedes Knox. Oh, and a pair of twins named Elijah and Elisha who own a trucking company together. Oh, Nikki Glaser is gonna have fun with this. The full list of men is below — get your FBoy and Nice Guy guesses in before FBoy Island hits the CW on October 12.

Bryce G., 28

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Consulting Firm Owner

Christian L., 30

Houston, TX

Occupation: Teacher / Coach

Connor F., 26

Kansas City, MO

Occupation: DJ / Healthcare Consultant

Curtis “CJ” W., 24

Dallas, TX

Occupation: Basketball Player

Deonte “Marquies” P., 25

Dallas, TX

Occupation: Fitness Coach

Dio P., 30

Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Chippendales Dancer

Elijah D., 25

Houston, TX

Occupation: Trucking Company Co-Owner

Elisha D., 25

Houston, TX

Occupation: Trucking Company Co-Owner

Evander C., 25

Milwaukee, WI

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Ian M., 22

Nashville, TN

Occupation: Hospitality & Branding Agency

Jared A., 24

Miami, FL

Occupation: Model / Entrepreneur

Jonathan T., 31

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Fashion Creative Director

Keith M., 30

Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Opera Singer

Kris T., 25

San Diego, CA

Occupation: Sales for a Medical Marketing Company

Marco D., 28

West Hollywood, CA

Occupation: Auditor / Comedian

Nyk R., 32

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Singer / Songwriter

Pierce W., 28

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Yoga Teacher

Shaun P., 29

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Steven C., 23

St. Petersburgh, FL

Occupation: Finance

Tanner G., 25

Anaheim, CA

Occupation: Manual Therapist / Cyber Security

Vince X., 31

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Lawyer