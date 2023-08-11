Ferrari Gets the Green Light to Promote at Venice

Penélope Cruz and Adam Driver. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty

Ferrari will vroom, vroom to fall festival season. SAG-AFTRA has given Neon’s Michael Mann movie the all clear for actors to promote at Venice Film Festival, New York Film Festival, and any other events where talent is needed. Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz star in the biopic about Enzo Ferrari’s marital problems and the pivotal race that could save his bankrupt car company. The film received an interim publicity agreement from the union on strike because its distributor, Neon, is a non-AMPTP company and can apply for waivers allowing actors to participate in everything from castings to production to promotion during the strike. A24 and other companies struck agreements with SAG last month, approving actors to work on 39 independent projects, including A24’s Mother Mary, a melodrama starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and Death of the Unicorn, a film about Paul Rudd and his onscreen daughter Jenna Ortega running down the mythical creature with their car. While the Ferrari stars can promote the film, there’s no telling if they will skip the festivities out of solidarity. Does it count if you cross the picket line in a sports car? The film premieres at Venice Film Festival in September and hits theaters on December 25.