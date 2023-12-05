The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations

Are you ready for something independently owned? The Independent Spirit Award nominations are announced December 5, honoring the independent movies that came out in 2023. Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) and Natalie Morales (No Hard Feelings) announce. This year, the show’s 39th, the Spirit Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant, which is absolutely thrilling because the Spirits are one of the few awards shows that regularly leave behind the goal of “competency” for “actually enjoyable.” For Vulture Movies Fantasy League participants, the Spirit Awards are a chance for those smaller, less costly picks to score big. The awards show will be held February 25 in Santa Monica, and streamed live on IMDb’s and Film Independent’s YouTube channels. Are you ready for Lil’ Baby Aidy? Below, find the 2024 Indie Spirit nominees, updating live.
Best Feature Film
Best Director
Best First Feature
Best Lead Performance
Best Supporting Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Screenplay
American Fiction
Birth Rebirth
Bottoms
Past Lives
The Holdovers
Best First Screenplay
Best International Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature Film
Best Cinematography
Best Editing
Best New Scripted Series
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
This is a developing story updating live.