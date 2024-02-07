Theater Comes Alive in the First Time Female Director Trailer

First Time Female Director, from first time female director Chelsea Peretti, is finally coming out. Picked up by the Roku Channel at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, the film stars Peretti as a, well, you know. She gets the chance to direct a play at her local theater after the frequent time male director is fired for inappropriate conduct. Blake Anderson, Kate Berlant, Jak Knight, Megan Stalter, Benito Skinner, Megan Mullally, and Andy Richter star. On top of that, the trailer shows off basically every comedy darling: folks like Tim Heidecker, Adam Scott, Max Greenfield, Amy Poehler, and Peretti’s husband Jordan Peele. Also wigs. The trailer features a lot of great wigs. First Time Female Director comes to the Roku Channel March 8.