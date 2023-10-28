Photo: Universal Pictures Watching people try to steal the cardboard cut outs…

If you suddenly see what looks like Burger King employees heading to the theaters in droves, you’re not hallucinating. Five Nights at Freddy’s, the video game turned horror flick, has finally escaped into the real world. Despite releasing on both streaming and theaters the same day, FNAF is estimated to earn $78 million this weekend, beating out seasoned franchises, including Scream VI, for the best horror opening of 2023. It made a whopping $39.5 million Friday alone, enough to buy a lot of pizzas (and screams) at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria and is set to become the second-highest opening for a streaming film, second to Black Widow. Highest opening for a Halloween weekend, second highest Blumhouse opening, and third biggest video game adaptation movie are all in the cards for FNAF this weekend. It will definitely possess The Eras Tour movie’s spot at no. 1. Hopefully, it’s animatronic will be covered in sequins.