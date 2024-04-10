Five Nights at Freddy’s Can’t Wait to Meet 2

Photo: Peacock

A sixth night at Freddy’s? Unbelievable. Blumhouse announced at CinemaCon 2024 that a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s was coming in 2025. The first Five Nights at Freddy’s was a major success for both Blumhouse and Peacock — earning $291 million worldwide at the box office and becoming the most-watched title in a weekend on the streamer.

The first FNaF starred Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, who takes a night guard job at an abandoned pizza place to support him and his sister. It’s a big ruh-roh for Mike, as this pizza parlor is inhabited by animatronics possessed by the ghosts of children murdered by serial killer William Afton. The movie ended with a clear sequel hook, and the FNaF games have gone on for ages, so news of this sequel isn’t exactly a jumpscare.

Who’s coming back to Freddie Fazbear’s?

Spoilers for the first Five Nights at Freddy’s

Mike, his slightly psychic sister Abby, and daughter-of-a-serial-killer Vanessa are all alive. In the lore of the games, Vanessa isn’t the helpful sidekick she’s made out to be in the first film, so it’s possible she’ll be the primary antagonist of FNaF 2: Still Freddy After All These Years.

Wait, there’s lore for the games?

Buddy, you have no idea. There are endless movie sequel ideas in the game’s exceedingly expansive lore.

When does Five Nights at Freddy’s come out?

At CinemaCon, Universal President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Jim Orr could only give a rough estimate of fall 2025. The first Freddy came out simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock just in time for Halloween. Seems probably we’ll see something similar in 2025.