Cristian Uriostegui Knows That MILFs Are Universal

Thanks to COVID-19, comedians are trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided we would do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column while we’re all isolating. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I had the distinct honor of sitting down with fellow ADHD sufferer Cristian Uriostegui (Normal Guys, Is This OK?, tweeting my favorite tweets on Tweeter) for a virtual chat about how he’s doing going into yet another pandemic winter. He revealed how his friend tricked him into arousing a cat, gave his opinion on the most normal restaurant in NYC, and explained how he overcame his hesitation to join the entertainment industry as someone who wasn’t Tom Cruise or Tom Selleck. He also gave us a summary of the research he’s been doing about Turkmenistan: “I found this website called hookuptravels.com that tells you how to have sex in different countries. And I was looking at their Turkmenistan entry because I was like, What’s the vibe there? And it said that there are no MILFs. That’s what the website said. If you wanna hook up with a MILF in Turkmenistan, you’re out of luck. Which I feel like is not okay to say. It’s a very myopic, kind of ethnocentric take.”

You can find Cristian on Twitter and Instagram at @normal_cristian.