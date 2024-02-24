Fran Drescher Gives ‘Hot Labor Summer’ a Shout-Out

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“You are the champions,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher told the crowd at the union’s most glamorous meeting of the year. During her nearly four-minute speech at the SAG Awards, Drescher criticized AI, reflected on the importance of women who can lead and “still rock a red lip,” and reminded everyone that we all “hold in our hearts the gentle whisper of true love.” But the majority of her remarks were devoted to praising the members who participated in the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA’s history. “Your collective dignity and perseverance to stand up and say we deserve better because we are better resulted in a historic billion-dollar deal,” she told the room. “Your solidarity ignited workers around the world, triggering what forever will be remembered as the hot labor summer.”

Throughout the night, several nominees and presenters also took time to acknowledge the impact of the Hollywood strikes. While opening the ceremony, Idris Elba took a moment to “honor and appreciate” everyone who “stood up for SAG-AFTRA.” In her acceptance speech, Lily Gladstone noted that it’s been a “hard year” and expressed her pride in having “gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions.” Sorry, AMPTP, but it looks like the post-strike solidarity is going strong.