François Ozon’s 10 Favorite Books

My mother suggested I read this when I was a teenager. I remember crying as I read the book. There is a kind of hope in his account of life in Auschwitz that makes his own life story — Levi apparently committed suicide in 1987 — all the more devastating. I was destroyed by that. This book is a little forgotten today, but if I had a child, I’d ask them to read it because it’s a lesson on life and about history and memory. I was a provocative child and took a copy of The Diary of Anne Frank with me on a school exchange trip to Germany as a 12-year-old. The son of my guest family didn’t know about the Holocaust, perhaps because he was still too young, but I later discovered that his grandfather, like many Germans of his generation, had been a Nazi.